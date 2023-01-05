ONE Fight Night 6: Full Fight Card Announced, New Opponents For Mikey Musumeci, Superlek, And Others

The first event of the year takes place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday (January 14) and a number of changes to the original card have taken place.

ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci was scheduled to defend his strap against Sayan Khertek in one of the co-main events, but the Russian has been forced to withdraw due to injury.

"Darth Rigatoni" will instead face dangerous Mongolian grappler Gantumur Bayanduuren, who recently claimed gold at the 2022 Sambo World Championships.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 was slated to take on ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Ilias Ennahachi in another of the co-main events. But, the Dutch-Moroccan star has since vacated the title due to weight issues.

"The Kicking Machine" will now face Spain's Daniel Puertas for the vacant flyweight kickboxing belt.

Ennahachi Vacates ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title, Superlek To Face Puertas For Belt At ONE Fight Night 6

Myanmar MMA icon Aung La N Sang was set to lock horns with China's Fan Rong in Bangkok, but Fan has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been replaced by Brazilian star Gilberto Galvao.

"The Burmese Python" was to return to his native middleweight division in the much-anticipated bout, but he will now face Galvao in a 215-pound catchweight battle.

Flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon was originally booked to meet Puertas in his return to kickboxing action, but he will now look to continue his momentum in the sport against Jidou Yibu.

Along with the changes, an electrifying opening bout was also announced. Second-ranked flyweight contender Garry Tonon will take on American wrestling standout Johnny Nunez in his return to MMA after competing under submission grappling rules in May.

Following the main card, a pair of explosive bouts will be aired. First up, Bantamweight contender Kim Jae Woong takes on Japan's Shoko Sato in a catchweight showdown.

Also, the highly anticipated strawweight Muay Thai rematch between Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak and Ekaterina Vandaryeva is finally set to take place.

ONE Fight Night 6 Full Fight Card

Main Card

• ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship: Superbon Singha Mawynn (c) vs. Chingiz Allazov

• ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Daniel Puertas

• ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Championship: Mikey Musumeci (c) vs. Gantumur Bayanduuren

• Atomweight MMA x Muay Thai Mixed Rules Super-Fight: Stamp Fairtex vs. Anissa Meksen

• Catchweight (215lb) Bout: Aung La N Sang vs. Gilberto Galvao

• Flyweight Kickboxing Bout: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jiduo Yibu

• Featherweight Bout: Garry Tonon vs. Johnny Nunez

Live After Main Card

• Strawweight Muay Thai Bout: Anna Jaroonsak vs. Ekaterina Vandaryeva

• Catchweight (150lb) Bout: Kim Jae Woong vs. Shoko Sato

Source: Media Release