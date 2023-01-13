ONE Fight Night 6: Gilberto Galvao Returns After 3-Year Layoff, Aims To Take Out Aung La N Sang

"Giba" will have the perfect opportunity to do that when he takes on Myanmar mixed martial arts legend Aung La N Sang in a 215-pound catchweight bout at ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on 14 January.

His clash with the former middleweight and light heavyweight king will be Galvao's first appearance in the Circle since June 2019, and cannot wait to get back to work.

"I am very excited about my return to ONE. It's going to be really cool to do this fight. I was a little absent. But now I'm back, and I'm very motivated and excited about this opportunity to fight for the ONE Championship again," he said.

Galvao knows that he has a huge task ahead of him against "The Burmese Python," who was originally booked to fight Fan Rong on the star-studded card until the Chinese athlete was forced to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test.

But with an impressive 30-7-1 record to his name, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu star is confident that his experience will carry him through, despite the short preparation time.

"As I said, I've been following Aung La N Sang's career for a long time," he said. "He's a knockout artist. He kicks really well, but I hope to surprise him. I had very little time to train for this fight, I think two weeks, but I'm believing in my training and my experience to put on a good fight."

Galvao is one of the most experienced grapplers in MMA today. He is a BJJ and Luta Livre black belt known for his phenomenal strength and suffocating top game, and he plans to utilize both in order to overcome Aung La N Sang's striking advantages.

"I haven't fought for a long time, but I know I take down better than him, and I have a better ground game than him. Those are my most dangerous weapons," he said.

"But I'm going up to put up a good fight. ONE Championship called me for this, and that's what I'm going to do. I'm going up in the cage to put on a show."

Galvao has been able to impose his skill set throughout his career, pushing him to 30 wins so far. And while he is far from a one-trick pony, the Astra Fight Team representative plans to follow a similar plan to the one he set out in his previous victories when he returns at ONE Fight Night 6.

"I'm going to try to corner him, make a grinding game to put him down, and look for the submission. There's no secret," Galvao said. "I already know his game, and I hope to put on a great fight. I am confident in a victory."

