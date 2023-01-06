ONE Fight Night 6: Stamp Fairtex Plans To Make Anissa Meksen Eat Her Words

The two superstars will face off at ONE Fight Night 6: Supebon vs. Allazov in an atomweight clash that will alternate between Muay Thai and MMA rulesets.

Fighting on home soil for the first time since 2020, Stamp feels that the mixed rules format will give her the advantage at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

"I believe I have practiced more than her and have more experience on the ground because I have only been focusing on MMA during the past two years. I definitely had more time to concentrate on MMA compared to [Meksen], who just started training in MMA after hearing the news about the super-fight," she said.

"I don't think she is good enough. And even though she had trained in MMA before, it was a long time ago. The fact that she doesn't train it regularly, she should forget everything when it comes to a real fight."

The 25-year-old Thai superstar recently earned her purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which should give her a distinct advantage when the fight reverts to MMA rounds, given that Meksen's grappling credentials are hard to measure.

ONE Fight Night 6: Why Stamp - Meksen mixed rules Super-Fight is so intriguing to fight fans

That said, Stamp also believes that her striking experience will also be telling when she shares the Circle with Meksen. After all, she is a former ONE World Champion in both kickboxing and Muay Thai - something she is not shy about reminding her upcoming rival of.

"I think I can finish her in the MMA round because I think I'm better than her in MMA. She said her striking skill is better than mine. I want to ask her back, 'Did you forget that I used to be Muay Thai World Champion?' That means I will never let her bully me without a fight," she said.

"Her words seem to ruin my reputation as Muay Thai World Champion. I can't tell you which round, but I will definitely finish her by way of knockout or submission."

Meksen has been outspoken during her simmering rivalry with Stamp, accusing the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion of being more of a dancer than a fighter.

ONE Fight Night 6: Three Big Questions Heading Into Stamp Fairtex Vs. Anissa Meksen

That statement has drawn the ire of Stamp, who is more motivated than ever to prove herself in front of her hometown crowd.

"I've prepared to feed her with my elbows so that she can't trash talk for good. It is okay to provoke your opponent with juicy trash talk, but I think she crossed the line too much this time," she said.

"She said I'm a dancer. So, my plan is that after I submit or knock her out, I'm going to dance right in front of her to show that she was just defeated by a dancer."

Source: Media Release