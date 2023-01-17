ONE Friday Fights 1: Full Fight Card Announced For ONE Championship Historic Lumpinee Stadium Debut

ONE Friday Fights 1 goes down this Friday (January 20), and the lineup brings together local legends alongside international talent in what promises to be a big night for combat sports in Thailand.

At the top of the card, Muay Thai legend Seksan Or. Kwanmuang will make his highly anticipated ONE debut against rising Australian star Tyson Harrison.

Seksan needs no introduction to local fans. The 33-year-old is a multiple-time World Champion and is renowned as one of the most aggressive and exciting strikers in the game.

Harrison will also be making his debut in the Circle on Friday, and a win over Seksan could launch the Brisbane native to superstar status.

The 22-year-old holds 12 knockouts among his 22 career victories, and he possesses the firepower to push him to take it to his more seasoned foe in what is undoubtedly the biggest fight of his career.

In the co-main event, Bangkok-based Brazilian Richard Godoy will take on Russia's Alexy Lyapunov in lightweight MMA action, offering a departure from the otherwise striking-heavy card.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Godoy has 10 submissions across his 14 professional wins, while Lyapunov has finished five opponents via tap in his 10 career victories.

Thai striking sensation Muangthai PK.Saenchai will also feature on the historic card. He returns for the first time since his ONE 2022 Muay Thai Fight of the Year against British superstar Liam Harrison.

"Elbow Zombie" faces Uzbekistan's Mavlud Tupiev at the venue where he claimed a World Title earlier in his career.

Tupiev trains at Tiger Muay Thai alongside some of ONE's top talent, and he has a huge opportunity to announce himself on the world stage if he can claim victory against a top opponent in Muangthai.

Josh Hill will also make his debut ONE bow at ONE Friday Fights 1. The U.K. striking standout earned his place on the roster after a dominant 2022, which saw him claim some big scalps on the Muay Thai scene and cap off the year with an ISKA World Title.

Hill's opponent will be Iranian slugger Keivan Soleimani, another Tiger Muay Thai representative ready to showcase his skills on ONE's global stage.

Opening the card will be Greek striker Angelos Giakoumis, who takes on Iran's Mohammed Sadeghi in a flyweight Muay Thai battle, and a flyweight MMA showdown between Japan's Akihiro Fujisawa and American wrestling standout Colton Kielbasa.

ONE Friday Fights 1 Fight Card

• Seksan Or. Kwanmuang vs. Tyson Harrison (Muay Thai - catchweight of 140 pounds)

• Richard Godoy vs. Alexy Lyapunov (MMA - lightweight)

• Muangthai PK.Saenchai vs. Mavlud Tupiev (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

• Josh Hill vs. Keivan Soleimani (Muay Thai - lightweight)

• Akihiro Fujisawa vs. Colton Kielbasa (MMA - flyweight)

• Angelos Giakoumis vs. Mohammed Sadeghi (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Source: Media Release