ONE Friday Fights 120 Results: Yodlekpet Edges Pompet, Delval Earns First ONE Victory

ONE Friday Fights 120 Results: Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, hosted another thrilling chapter on August 15 as ONE Friday Fights 120 showcased nearly two dozen fighters chasing life-changing US$100,000 contracts with the world's largest martial arts organization.

The Asia primetime broadcast featured returning veterans seeking redemption alongside hungry newcomers looking to make their mark. Multiple knockouts and razor-close decisions provided entertainment that reminded fans why this weekly series remains appointment viewing.

Two of Thailand's most dangerous strikers delivered a main event that will be discussed for years to come, while a former ONE World Title challenger finally broke through for his first promotional victory.

Yodlekpet "The Destroyer" Or Atchariya and Pompet Panthonggym engaged in an instant classic that had judges struggling to pick a winner. Both Thai warriors stood center ring trading bombs in a calculated first round.

The second frame saw Yodlekpet rely on his trademark elbow attacks hidden behind punches. Pompet answered with crisp uppercuts and hooks, penetrating his opponent's defense while absorbing punishment in return throughout the heated exchanges.

The final round became an all-out war with both men throwing caution aside and went for the victory. Yodlekpet broke through Pompet's offense, swinging desperately as time ticked away in the deciding stanza.

Pompet battered Yodlekpet's face until the four-time Muay Thai World Champion was visibly damaged. When the dust settled, Yodlekpet escaped with a narrow split-decision victory, improving his record to 92-38.

Brice Delval finally captured his elusive first ONE Championship victory after years of frustration since his 2019 loss to Nong-O Hama. The Algerian demolished Mert Aslan via third-round TKO in their featured 148-pound Muay Thai clash.

Delval pumped jabs and crushing right hands from the opening bell, opening cuts on Aslan's face early. His right hand became increasingly dangerous as the fight progressed, dropping the Turkish fighter multiple times.

The final sequence saw Delval floor Aslan three times in round three. After two right hands put him down, a clipping left hook ended matters at 2:09 as the referee stopped the action.

Other standout performances included Gingsanglek Wor Kumchamnarn's first-round TKO of Thant Zin and Wuttikrai Wor Chakrawut's dominant TKO victory over Mohamed Taoufyq. Both flyweight Muay Thai contests ended in explosive fashion.

Japanese striker Jurai Ishii delivered a highlight-reel head kick knockout of Har Ling Om in round three of their 120-pound Muay Thai war. Meanwhile, Itsuki "Android 18" Hirata returned to form with a unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Arti Khatri.

ONE Friday Fights 120 - Full Results

• Yodlekpet Or Atchariya defeats Pompet Panthonggym via split decision (Muay Thai - Flyweight)

• Gingsanglek Wor Kumchamnarn defeats Thant Zin via TKO at 1:11 of round one (Muay Thai - Flyweight)

• Wuttikrai Wor Chakrawut defeats Mohamed Taoufyq via TKO at 1:26 of round one (Muay Thai - Flyweight)

• Khasan Salomov defeats Brazil Aekmuangnon via split decision (Muay Thai - 126-pound)

• Khusen Salomov defeats Rocky Kangaroo Muaythai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 130-pound)

• Yodanucha Por Prajansi defeats Jaoinsee PK Saenchai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 120-pound)

• Brice Delval defeats Mert Aslan via TKO at 2:09 of round three (Muay Thai - 148-pound)

• Omar El Halabi defeats Soe Naung Oo via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 128-pound)

• Jurai Ishii defeats Har Ling Om via knockout at 2:16 of round three (Muay Thai - 120-pound)

• Gump defeats Zhang Haiyang via unanimous decision (Kickboxing - 138-pound)

• Sardor Karimboev defeats Jang Seon Gyu via split decision (MMA - Flyweight)

• Itsuki Hirata defeats Arti Khatri via unanimous decision (MMA - Atomweight)