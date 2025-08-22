More sports ONE Friday Fights 121: Fight Card, Timing, Telecast & Live Streaming In India, Thailand, UK, And Australia By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, August 22, 2025, 11:05 [IST]

The hottest weekly combat sports event series' ONE Friday Fights 121 ignites the world-famous Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok this Friday, 22 August, as 24 top-tier international athletes collide in action-packed Muay Thai and MMA battles.

With a US$100,000 contract on the line, every athlete will bring their best to earn a coveted main roster spot in the promotion. The main event will feature a clash between two hardcore knockout artists from different regions.

Victorious in over 100 bouts, Thailand's Tengnueng Fairtex will face undefeated Russian Maksim Bakhtin in a lightweight Muay Thai contest. What makes this a must-see bout is that Tengnueng hasn't lost a single fight since 2018. Both men are expected to leave it all in the ring to claim a victory.

In the co-main event, Thai veteran Chokpreecha PK Saenchai will go toe-to-toe against Myanmar star Thway Lin Htet, who came from the sport lethwei, where headbutts area allowed. The Myanmarese striker has been phenomenal, scoring four victories over top Thai stars.

In the featured fight of the night, undefeated British-Pakistani teenage striker Ubaid Hussain will collide with Thai star Petnakian Sor Nakian in a 130-pound Muay Thai contest. If their past results are any indication, this fight won't go the distance.

ONE Lumpinee 121 Time And Telecast Details - When And How To Watch ONE Friday Fights 121?

India: ONE Friday Fights 121 live streaming will be available via JioHotstar and Star Sports Select 2 from 6 PM India Standard Time (IST).



UK: Watch the full event live on the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports website, or Sky Sports YouTube channel at 1:30 PM GMT.



Australia: Watch the event live on 7plus at 10:30 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).



Thailand: Watch the event - called ONE Lumpinee 121 in Thailand - on Channel 7 HD from 8:30 PM through 11:30 PM ICT. Also, you can watch the entire event online through Channel 7, TERO Entertainment, and ONE Championship's social networks beginning at 7:30 PM ICT.

ONE Lumpinee 121 Fight Card - Who Is Fighting On The ONE Friday Fights 121 Card

Lightweight Muay Thai Bout: Tengnueng Fairtex vs. Maksim Bakhtin

Strawweight Muay Thai Bout: Chokpreecha PK Saenchai vs. Thway Lin Htet

128-pound Muay Thai Bout: Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn vs. Lamsing Sor Dechapan

Strawweight Muay Thai Bout: Payaksurin JP Power vs. Rungruanglek TN Muaythai

118-pound Muay Thai Bout: Sunday Boomdeksean vs. Andrii Mezentsev

122-pound Muay Thai Bout: Pamor-E-Daeng Chokamnuaychai vs. Petchakrit TN Diamond Home

130-pound Muay Thai Bout: Ubaid Hussain vs. Petnakian Sor Nakian

Featherweight Muay Thai Bout: Michael Baranov vs. Ali Kelat

Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Pettonglor Sitluangpeenumfon vs Shimon Yoshinari

Atomweight Muay Thai Bout: Nueaphet Kelasport vs. Ryuya Okuwaki

132-pound Muay Thai Bout: Klarob NuiCafeboran vs. Mohammad Ali

Lightweight MMA Bout: Jean Carlos Pereira vs. Sheagh Dobbin