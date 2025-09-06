English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

ONE Friday Fights 123 Results: Kulabdam Outpoints Lobo, Yunusov Stays Unbeaten

By MyKhel Staff

Lumpinee Stadium hosted another action-packed evening on September 5 as ONE Friday Fights 123 delivered twelve thrilling contests across multiple disciplines. Veterans and young stars battled throughout the night in Bangkok's most sacred venue.

The weekly series continued its tradition of showcasing elite talent during Asian primetime hours. Battle-tested warriors and promising newcomers provided entertainment that reminded fans why this series remains essential viewing worldwide.

ONE Friday Fights 123 Results Kulabdam Outpoints Lobo Yunusov Stays Unbeaten

Main Event: Kulabdam Dominates Lobo

Two-time Lumpinee Stadium World Champion Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai methodically broke down Felipe “Demolition Man” Lobo in the bantamweight Muay Thai main event. The Thai striker’s patient approach proved decisive against his Brazilian opponent.

Kulabdam’s devastating low kicks chopped away at Lobo’s foundation throughout the opening round. The “Left Meteorite” stalked his prey with calculated precision, landing thunderous strikes that visibly affected the former title challenger.

Lobo adopted a more cautious strategy in round two, circling away from Kulabdam’s dangerous left hand. However, the Thai powerhouse remained relentless, connecting with crushing body shots that nearly folded his opponent.

The final round saw Kulabdam continue his dominance with slicing knees from the clinch. His controlled attacks and technical superiority earned him a unanimous decision, improving his record to 75-20 while showcasing championship-level skill.

Co-Main Event: Rustam Yunusov Extends Run

Russian phenom Rustam “Tomahawk” Yunusov dismantled Donking Yotharakmuaythai with surgical precision in flyweight Muay Thai action. The 18-year-old maintained his perfect striking record through superior technique and relentless pressure.

Yunusov peppered his opponent with razor-sharp teeps from the opening bell. His footwork and timing created numerous offensive opportunities while keeping him safely out of danger throughout the heated exchanges.

The Russian’s spinning back fists found their mark consistently as Donking struggled to establish rhythm. Even in the clinch, Yunusov controlled the action with piercing knees and precise combinations.

After nine minutes of one-sided action, Yunusov earned a lopsided unanimous decision. The victory improved his flawless record to 14-0 overall and maintained his perfect 5-0 mark within the weekly series.

ONE Friday Fights 123 – Full Results

  • Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai defeats Felipe Lobo via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Bantamweight)
  • Dedduanglek TDed99 defeats Buakhiao Por Paoin via split decision (Muay Thai – 138-pound)
  • Krisana Daodenmuaythai defeats Komawut FA Group via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 140-pound)
  • Ayad Albadr defeats Nuapet Tded99 via KO at 2:36 of round one (Muay Thai – 128-pound)
  • Khunpon Aekmuangnon defeats Edilson Rodrigues via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 129-pound)
  • Chabakaew Sor KanJanchai defeats Gusjung Fairtex via split decision (Muay Thai – 110-pound)
  • Rustam Yunusov defeats Donking Yotharakmuaythai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Flyweight)
  • Taimu Hisai defeats Zhang Jingtao via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 140-pound)
  • Yoshida Kosei defeats Tovan Nopian via unanimous decision (Kickboxing – 131-pound)
  • Sanit Lookthamsuea defeats Eisaku Ogasawara via KO at 0:41 of round two (Muay Thai – 129-pound)
  • Denis Andreev defeats Adilet Kalenderov via TKO at 4:33 of round one (MMA – Bantamweight)
  • Moises Lois Ilogon defeats Linbo Bai via unanimous decision (MMA – Strawweight)

Story first published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 12:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 6, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out