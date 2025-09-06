ONE Friday Fights 123 Results: Kulabdam Outpoints Lobo, Yunusov Stays Unbeaten

Lumpinee Stadium hosted another action-packed evening on September 5 as ONE Friday Fights 123 delivered twelve thrilling contests across multiple disciplines. Veterans and young stars battled throughout the night in Bangkok's most sacred venue.
The weekly series continued its tradition of showcasing elite talent during Asian primetime hours. Battle-tested warriors and promising newcomers provided entertainment that reminded fans why this series remains essential viewing worldwide.
Two-time Lumpinee Stadium World Champion Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai methodically broke down Felipe “Demolition Man” Lobo in the bantamweight Muay Thai main event. The Thai striker’s patient approach proved decisive against his Brazilian opponent.
Kulabdam’s devastating low kicks chopped away at Lobo’s foundation throughout the opening round. The “Left Meteorite” stalked his prey with calculated precision, landing thunderous strikes that visibly affected the former title challenger.
Lobo adopted a more cautious strategy in round two, circling away from Kulabdam’s dangerous left hand. However, the Thai powerhouse remained relentless, connecting with crushing body shots that nearly folded his opponent.
The final round saw Kulabdam continue his dominance with slicing knees from the clinch. His controlled attacks and technical superiority earned him a unanimous decision, improving his record to 75-20 while showcasing championship-level skill.
Russian phenom Rustam “Tomahawk” Yunusov dismantled Donking Yotharakmuaythai with surgical precision in flyweight Muay Thai action. The 18-year-old maintained his perfect striking record through superior technique and relentless pressure.
Yunusov peppered his opponent with razor-sharp teeps from the opening bell. His footwork and timing created numerous offensive opportunities while keeping him safely out of danger throughout the heated exchanges.
The Russian’s spinning back fists found their mark consistently as Donking struggled to establish rhythm. Even in the clinch, Yunusov controlled the action with piercing knees and precise combinations.
After nine minutes of one-sided action, Yunusov earned a lopsided unanimous decision. The victory improved his flawless record to 14-0 overall and maintained his perfect 5-0 mark within the weekly series.