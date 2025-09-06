Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah vs Shaheen Afridi- Who Has More T20I Wickets?

CPL 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After Barbados vs Antigua and Barbuda

KCL 2025: Kochi Blue Tigers beat Calicut Globstars to reach Final, to play against Kollam Sailors

Rhyne Howard Ties WNBA Record With Nine Three-Pointers In Atlanta Dream's Win Over Sparks

Shreyas Iyer Likely To Lead India A In Red-Ball Series Against Australia A: Report

PKL 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings, Schedule and Results On Sep 6 after Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas

Asia Cup 2025 Squads: Full List of Players, Captains of All Eight Teams

KCL 2025: Sanju Samson's teammate Alfi Francis John becomes first India batter to unique Record, gets dismissed.....

More sports ONE Friday Fights 123 Results: Kulabdam Outpoints Lobo, Yunusov Stays Unbeaten By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 12:53 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Lumpinee Stadium hosted another action-packed evening on September 5 as ONE Friday Fights 123 delivered twelve thrilling contests across multiple disciplines. Veterans and young stars battled throughout the night in Bangkok's most sacred venue.

The weekly series continued its tradition of showcasing elite talent during Asian primetime hours. Battle-tested warriors and promising newcomers provided entertainment that reminded fans why this series remains essential viewing worldwide.

Main Event: Kulabdam Dominates Lobo

Two-time Lumpinee Stadium World Champion Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai methodically broke down Felipe “Demolition Man” Lobo in the bantamweight Muay Thai main event. The Thai striker’s patient approach proved decisive against his Brazilian opponent.

Kulabdam’s devastating low kicks chopped away at Lobo’s foundation throughout the opening round. The “Left Meteorite” stalked his prey with calculated precision, landing thunderous strikes that visibly affected the former title challenger.

Lobo adopted a more cautious strategy in round two, circling away from Kulabdam’s dangerous left hand. However, the Thai powerhouse remained relentless, connecting with crushing body shots that nearly folded his opponent.

The final round saw Kulabdam continue his dominance with slicing knees from the clinch. His controlled attacks and technical superiority earned him a unanimous decision, improving his record to 75-20 while showcasing championship-level skill.

Co-Main Event: Rustam Yunusov Extends Run

Russian phenom Rustam “Tomahawk” Yunusov dismantled Donking Yotharakmuaythai with surgical precision in flyweight Muay Thai action. The 18-year-old maintained his perfect striking record through superior technique and relentless pressure.

Yunusov peppered his opponent with razor-sharp teeps from the opening bell. His footwork and timing created numerous offensive opportunities while keeping him safely out of danger throughout the heated exchanges.

The Russian’s spinning back fists found their mark consistently as Donking struggled to establish rhythm. Even in the clinch, Yunusov controlled the action with piercing knees and precise combinations.

After nine minutes of one-sided action, Yunusov earned a lopsided unanimous decision. The victory improved his flawless record to 14-0 overall and maintained his perfect 5-0 mark within the weekly series.

ONE Friday Fights 123 – Full Results

Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai defeats Felipe Lobo via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Bantamweight)

Dedduanglek TDed99 defeats Buakhiao Por Paoin via split decision (Muay Thai – 138-pound)

Krisana Daodenmuaythai defeats Komawut FA Group via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 140-pound)

Ayad Albadr defeats Nuapet Tded99 via KO at 2:36 of round one (Muay Thai – 128-pound)

Khunpon Aekmuangnon defeats Edilson Rodrigues via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 129-pound)

Chabakaew Sor KanJanchai defeats Gusjung Fairtex via split decision (Muay Thai – 110-pound)

Rustam Yunusov defeats Donking Yotharakmuaythai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Taimu Hisai defeats Zhang Jingtao via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 140-pound)

Yoshida Kosei defeats Tovan Nopian via unanimous decision (Kickboxing – 131-pound)

Sanit Lookthamsuea defeats Eisaku Ogasawara via KO at 0:41 of round two (Muay Thai – 129-pound)

Denis Andreev defeats Adilet Kalenderov via TKO at 4:33 of round one (MMA – Bantamweight)

Moises Lois Ilogon defeats Linbo Bai via unanimous decision (MMA – Strawweight)