ONE Friday Fights 124: Fight Card, Timing, Telecast & Live Streaming In India, Thailand, UK, And Australia

ONE Friday Fights 124 takes over Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on 12 September featuring 24 international athletes in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA showdowns. With US$100,000 ONE Championship main roster contracts on the line, the stakes couldn't be higher.
Two of Thailand's finest strikers, Suriyanlek Por Yenying and Decho Por Borirak, will lock horns in a 132-pound Muay Thai barnburner. The pocket-size dynamo Suriyanlek boasts eight impressive ONE victories, seven of which came via stoppage.
Standing in the opposite corner will be Decho, who is riding an eight-fight winning streak and has already earned two victories in the promotion. The clash of youth and experience is sure to produce fireworks that fans won't want to miss.
Former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Alaverdi Ramazanov returns to action against the promotional newcomer Dernchon Lukjaomaesaithong in a Featherweight Muay Thai contest. The dangerous Russian, who owns seven promotional victories, is moving up a division to kick-start his journey to the top.
Since joining ONE in 2018, Ramazanov has claimed victories over renowned strikers and faced the very best in striking world, including Nong-O Hama. His 20-year-old opponent is an experienced talent in his own right and could spoil the party for the returning man known as the "Babyface Killer."
Apart from these high-profile clashes, the event also features exciting kickboxing and MMA bouts that will showcase the best of martial arts. Russia's Ivan Bondarchuk will kick-off the proceedings to try to secure his fourth straight ONE victory.
India:
ONE
Friday
Fights
124
live
streaming
will
be
available
via
JioHotstar
and
Star
Sports
Select
2
from
6
PM
India
Standard
Time
(IST).
UK: Watch the full event live on the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports website, or Sky Sports YouTube channel at 1:30 PM GMT.
Australia: Watch the event live on 7plus at 10:30 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).
Thailand: Watch the event - called ONE Lumpinee 124 in Thailand - on Channel 7 HD from 8:30 PM through 11:30 PM ICT. Also, you can watch the entire event online through Channel 7, TERO Entertainment, and ONE Championship's social networks beginning at 7:30 PM ICT.
132-pound
Muay
Thai
Bout:
Suriyanlek
Por
Yenying
vs.
Decho
Por
Borirak
Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Maemmot Sor Salacheep vs. Eh Mwi
Atomweight Muay Thai Bout: Sandro Bosi vs. Kirill Chizhik
113-pound Muay Thai Bout: Kongburapha Or Thepsupa vs. YodUdon BS Muaythai
123-pound Muay Thai Bout: Kongpoxay LaoLaneXang vs. Payakrut Suajantokmuaythai
112-pound Muay Thai Bout: Sipalang Sor Salacheep vs. Ded Sor Chokmeechai
Featherweight Muay Thai Bout: Alaverdi Ramazanov vs. Dernchon Lukjaomaesaithong
Bantamweight Kickboxing Bout: Zhao Chongyang vs. Arman Moradi
112-pound Kickboxing Bout: Nongam Fairtex vs. Ester Viola
128-pound Muay Thai Bout: Sonxay LaoLaneXang vs. Hikaru Furumura
Strawweight MMA Bout: Jayson Miralpez vs. Ryohei Kurosawa
Featherweight MMA Bout: Ivan Bondarchuk vs. Kamal Guseynov