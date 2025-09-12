Before India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match, Shahid Afridi speaks again on Ex-India stars to stir new Controversy!

More sports ONE Friday Fights 124: Fight Card, Timing, Telecast & Live Streaming In India, Thailand, UK, And Australia By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 14:14 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

ONE Friday Fights 124 takes over Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on 12 September featuring 24 international athletes in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA showdowns. With US$100,000 ONE Championship main roster contracts on the line, the stakes couldn't be higher.

Two of Thailand's finest strikers, Suriyanlek Por Yenying and Decho Por Borirak, will lock horns in a 132-pound Muay Thai barnburner. The pocket-size dynamo Suriyanlek boasts eight impressive ONE victories, seven of which came via stoppage.

Standing in the opposite corner will be Decho, who is riding an eight-fight winning streak and has already earned two victories in the promotion. The clash of youth and experience is sure to produce fireworks that fans won't want to miss.

Former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Alaverdi Ramazanov returns to action against the promotional newcomer Dernchon Lukjaomaesaithong in a Featherweight Muay Thai contest. The dangerous Russian, who owns seven promotional victories, is moving up a division to kick-start his journey to the top.

Since joining ONE in 2018, Ramazanov has claimed victories over renowned strikers and faced the very best in striking world, including Nong-O Hama. His 20-year-old opponent is an experienced talent in his own right and could spoil the party for the returning man known as the "Babyface Killer."

Apart from these high-profile clashes, the event also features exciting kickboxing and MMA bouts that will showcase the best of martial arts. Russia's Ivan Bondarchuk will kick-off the proceedings to try to secure his fourth straight ONE victory.

ONE Lumpinee 124 Time And Telecast Details - When And How To Watch ONE Friday Fights 124?

India: ONE Friday Fights 124 live streaming will be available via JioHotstar and Star Sports Select 2 from 6 PM India Standard Time (IST).



UK: Watch the full event live on the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports website, or Sky Sports YouTube channel at 1:30 PM GMT.



Australia: Watch the event live on 7plus at 10:30 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).



Thailand: Watch the event - called ONE Lumpinee 124 in Thailand - on Channel 7 HD from 8:30 PM through 11:30 PM ICT. Also, you can watch the entire event online through Channel 7, TERO Entertainment, and ONE Championship's social networks beginning at 7:30 PM ICT.

ONE Lumpinee 124 Fight Card - Who Is Fighting On The ONE Friday Fights 124 Card

132-pound Muay Thai Bout: Suriyanlek Por Yenying vs. Decho Por Borirak

Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Maemmot Sor Salacheep vs. Eh Mwi

Atomweight Muay Thai Bout: Sandro Bosi vs. Kirill Chizhik

113-pound Muay Thai Bout: Kongburapha Or Thepsupa vs. YodUdon BS Muaythai

123-pound Muay Thai Bout: Kongpoxay LaoLaneXang vs. Payakrut Suajantokmuaythai

112-pound Muay Thai Bout: Sipalang Sor Salacheep vs. Ded Sor Chokmeechai

Featherweight Muay Thai Bout: Alaverdi Ramazanov vs. Dernchon Lukjaomaesaithong

Bantamweight Kickboxing Bout: Zhao Chongyang vs. Arman Moradi

112-pound Kickboxing Bout: Nongam Fairtex vs. Ester Viola

128-pound Muay Thai Bout: Sonxay LaoLaneXang vs. Hikaru Furumura

Strawweight MMA Bout: Jayson Miralpez vs. Ryohei Kurosawa

Featherweight MMA Bout: Ivan Bondarchuk vs. Kamal Guseynov