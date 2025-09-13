India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli Century to Harbhajan Singh Heroics - 3 Greatest IND vs PAK clashes in Asia Cup - Watch

More sports ONE Friday Fights 124 Results: Suriyanlek Survives Wild Thriller, Ramazanov Returns With Knockout By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 16:09 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

ONE Friday Fights 124: Lumpinee Stadium erupted with excitement on September 12 as ONE Friday Fights 124 delivered another unforgettable night of martial arts action. The weekly series showcased both established stars and promotional newcomers during Asian primetime hours.

The main event became an instant classic as Suriyanlek Por Yenying and Decho Por Borirak engaged in a brutal 132-pound Muay Thai war. Three knockdowns between both fighters created chaos that had the Bangkok crowd on their feet.

Decho controlled the early exchanges with his impressive reach advantage. The rangy Thai utilized his long jab and devastating low kicks to punish Suriyanlek's lead leg while keeping his aggressive opponent at bay.

The second round saw Suriyanlek push through Decho's defensive wall with relentless pressure. His powerful hooks found their mark repeatedly, though Decho rallied back with thunderous high kicks that kept the contest competitive.

Round three delivered absolute mayhem from the opening seconds. Suriyanlek shattered Decho's jaw with a crushing right hook just five seconds into the frame, sending him down for an eight-count.

Decho rose to his feet bravely and marched back into battle, only to absorb another devastating combination forty-five seconds later. The durable warrior climbed to his feet once again, showing incredible heart.

The wild exchanges continued as both men traded bombs in the pocket. Decho managed to clip Suriyanlek with an elbow, finally sending his opponent to the canvas for his own eight-count moment.

Somehow both warriors remained standing when the final bell rang, earning thunderous applause from every person inside Thailand's most sacred venue. Suriyanlek earned the unanimous decision victory, improving his record to 84-29.

Former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Alaverdi "Babyface Killer" Ramazanov made his return after sixteen months away from competition. The Russian needed just one round to demolish Dernchon Lukjaomaesaithong in devastating fashion.

Fighting under featherweight Muay Thai rules, Ramazanov traded dangerous punches with his Thai opponent from the opening bell. Both fighters tested each other's chins with heavy artillery in a thrilling exchange.

The thirty-year-old from Team Mehdi Zatout landed the more damaging shots throughout the round. Though Dernchon fired back gamely, stopping Ramazanov momentarily, the writing was already on the walls of Lumpinee.

With just one second remaining in round one, Ramazanov connected with a perfectly timed right cross. Dernchon collapsed to the canvas as the referee immediately waved off the contest, awarding the knockout victory.

The impressive knockout return improved Ramazanov's all-striking record to 65-10. His explosive performance also reminded fans why he once held championship gold and remains a dangerous threat in multiple disciplines.

ONE Friday Fights 124 - Full Results

• Suriyanlek Por Yenying defeats Decho Por Borirak via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 132-pound)

• Maemmot Sor Salacheep defeats Eh Mwi via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - Flyweight)

• Sandro Bosi defeats Kirill Chizhik via KO at 2:45 of round one (Muay Thai - Atomweight)

• YodUdon BS Muaythai defeats Kongburapha Or Thepsupa via TKO at 2:55 of round one (Muay Thai - 113-pound)

• Payakrut Suajantokmuaythai defeats Kongpoxay LaoLaneXang via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 123-pound)

• Ded Sor Chokmeechai defeats Sipalang Sor Salacheep via split decision (Muay Thai - 112-pound)

• Alaverdi Ramazanov defeats Dernchon Lukjaomaesaithong via KO at 2:59 of round one (Muay Thai - Featherweight)

• Zhao Chongyang defeats Arman Moradi via KO at 2:57 of round two (Kickboxing - Bantamweight)

• Nongam Fairtex defeats Ester Viola via unanimous decision (Kickboxing - 112-pound)

• Hikaru Furumura defeats Sonxay LaoLaneXang via KO at 0:57 of round two (Muay Thai - 128-pound)

• Ryohei Kurosawa defeats Jayson Miralpez via unanimous decision (MMA - Strawweight)

• Ivan Bondarchuk defeats Kamal Guseynov via TKO at 1:57 of round three (MMA - Featherweight)