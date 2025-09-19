ONE Friday Fights 125: Fight Card, Timing, Telecast & Live Streaming In India, Thailand, UK, And Australia

The latest edition of the hottest weekly event series ONE Friday Fights 125 is set to take over the Bangkok, Thailand, on 19 September. The event will showcase 24 international athletes competing across Muay Thai and MMA.
The stakes are high, as nearly two dozen athletes will battle not only for victory but also for the chance to secure a life-changing US$100,000 contract to join the ONE Championship main roster.
Two high-profile strikers, Saemapetch Fairtex and Elbrus Osmanov, will battle it out in highly anticipated main event. The 24-year-old Russian looks to secure his second promotional Muay Thai victory.
With seven wins already under his belt in ONE, a victory over a veteran like Saemapetch could earn Osmanov the coveted contract. However, the 31-year-old Saemapetch will leave no stone unturned in his bid to return to winning ways.
In the featured fight of the night, Brazil's already-contracted star Walter Goncalves moves down to strawweight after a long stint at flyweight to face Thailand's Kongchai Chanaidonmueang. This matchup has fireworks written all over it.
The show will kick off with two barnburner MMA showdowns. Additionally, stars like Kim Tran, Nefise Delikurt, Dzhamil Osmanov, and Gianny De Leu will look to deliver strong performance to keep their pristine records intact.
India:
ONE
Friday
Fights
125
live
streaming
will
be
available
via
JioHotstar
and
Star
Sports
Select
2
from
6
PM
India
Standard
Time
(IST).
UK: Watch the full event live on the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports website, or Sky Sports YouTube channel at 1:30 PM GMT.
Australia: Watch the event live on 7plus at 10:30 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).
Thailand: Watch the event - called ONE Lumpinee 125 in Thailand - on Channel 7 HD from 8:30 PM through 11:30 PM ICT. Also, you can watch the entire event online through Channel 7, TERO Entertainment, and ONE Championship's social networks beginning at 7:30 PM ICT.
Bantamweight
Muay
Thai
Bout:
Saemapetch
Fairtex
vs.
Elbrus
Osmanov
138-pound Muay Thai Bout: Saksri Superlek Muaythai vs. Logan Chan
Atomweight Muay Thai Bout: Petninmungkorn NamkangIceland vs. Petnaya NhongBangsai
Strawweight Muay Thai Bout: Kritpet PK Saenchai vs. Mehrdad Khanzadeh
118-pound Muay Thai Bout: Anon Taladkondernmuangpon vs. Gianny De Leu
113-pound Muay Thai Bout: Ikkyusan Sor Salacheep vs. Kampanthong Chor Hapayak
Strawweight Muay Thai Bout: Kongchai Chanaidonmueang vs. Walter Goncalves
Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Guyasit Singha Mawynn vs. Dzhamil Osmanov
Atomweight Muay Thai Bout: Liu Yuer vs. Nefise Delikurt
140-pound Muay Thai Bout: Rayan Mekki vs. Muga
139-pound MMA Bout: Kyung Joong Kim vs. Su Sung Cho Gotoh
Atomweight MMA Bout: Juliana Otalora vs. Kim Tran