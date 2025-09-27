Nepal vs West Indies T20I Series: Schedule, Squad, Venue, Preview - All You Need to Know

More sports ONE Friday Fights 126 Results: Ennahachi vs. Anane Results In No Contest, Liu Scores Victory Over Shadow By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 11:49 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium witnessed chaos, controversy, and unforgettable action as ONE Friday Fights 126 produced drama in every sense.

Broadcast live in primetime across Asia, the event featured established ONE World Champions and international stars, but also left fans with surprising twists and an unresolved main event.

The highly anticipated bantamweight kickboxing showdown between former ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Ilias Ennahachi and current ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane ended in frustration after an accidental groin strike forced a no contest decision.

Anane started strongly, dropping Ennahachi with a sharp straight right in the opening round. However, the Moroccan-Dutch former champion responded with blistering calf kicks that immediately shifted momentum. Round two showcased tactical exchanges, with Ennahachi pressing inside while Anane struck effectively from the outside. Just as the contest built intensity, a round-three foul ended the clash prematurely, leaving fans without closure in this marquee matchup.

Liu Mengyang Stuns Shadow Singha Mawynn

The night’s biggest upset came from China’s Liu Mengyang, who shocked the Bangkok crowd by defeating third-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Shadow Singha Mawynn under kickboxing rules. Shadow, fighting under kickboxing for the first time, faced a masterclass in timing and precision from Liu.

Round one was a fiery exchange of strikes, with both men landing powerful blows—Liu’s punches against Shadow’s knee and kick counters. In round two, Liu floored Shadow with a perfectly timed right-left combo, forcing the Thai to take an eight-count. The final round saw toe-to-toe action, but Liu’s variety and command of pace earned him the unanimous decision victory, improving his professional record to 34–7.

Notable Highlights

Beyond the main talking points, ONE Friday Fights 126 showcased thrilling performances that kept the Bangkok crowd captivated. Experienced champions, debutants, and rising stars all had their moments on a night symbolic of why this weekly series remains must-watch martial arts entertainment.

Full Results – ONE Friday Fights 126

Ilias Ennahachi vs. Nabil Anane ends in No Contest (Kickboxing – Bantamweight)

Liu Mengyang defeats Shadow Singha Mawynn via Unanimous Decision (Kickboxing – Featherweight)

Antar Kacem defeats Muangthai PK Saenchai via TKO at 2:27 of round three (Muay Thai – 140 lbs)

Suablack Tor Pran49 defeats Seksan Or Kwanmuang via Unanimous Decision (Muay Thai – 140 lbs)

PTT Apichart Farm defeats Alessio Malatesta via Split Decision (Muay Thai – 147 lbs)

Pompet Panthonggym defeats Yodlekpet Or Atchariya via Split Decision (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defeats Thway Lin Htet via Unanimous Decision (Muay Thai – Strawweight)

Sangarthit Looksaikongdin defeats Ali Koyuncu via Unanimous Decision (Kickboxing – 140 lbs)

Yonis Anane defeats Huynh Hoang Phi via Unanimous Decision (Muay Thai – Strawweight)

Rui Botelho defeats Zhang Peimian via Split Decision (Kickboxing – Strawweight)

Adam Sor Dechapan defeats Toma Kuroda via Unanimous Decision (Kickboxing – Atomweight)

Jurai Ishii defeats Enzo Clarisse via TKO at 1:27 of round three (Muay Thai – 120 lbs)