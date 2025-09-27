ONE Friday Fights 126 Results: Ennahachi vs. Anane Results In No Contest, Liu Scores Victory Over Shadow

Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium witnessed chaos, controversy, and unforgettable action as ONE Friday Fights 126 produced drama in every sense.
Broadcast live in primetime across Asia, the event featured established ONE World Champions and international stars, but also left fans with surprising twists and an unresolved main event.
The highly anticipated bantamweight kickboxing showdown between former ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Ilias Ennahachi and current ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane ended in frustration after an accidental groin strike forced a no contest decision.
Anane started strongly, dropping Ennahachi with a sharp straight right in the opening round. However, the Moroccan-Dutch former champion responded with blistering calf kicks that immediately shifted momentum. Round two showcased tactical exchanges, with Ennahachi pressing inside while Anane struck effectively from the outside. Just as the contest built intensity, a round-three foul ended the clash prematurely, leaving fans without closure in this marquee matchup.
The night’s biggest upset came from China’s Liu Mengyang, who shocked the Bangkok crowd by defeating third-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Shadow Singha Mawynn under kickboxing rules. Shadow, fighting under kickboxing for the first time, faced a masterclass in timing and precision from Liu.
Round one was a fiery exchange of strikes, with both men landing powerful blows—Liu’s punches against Shadow’s knee and kick counters. In round two, Liu floored Shadow with a perfectly timed right-left combo, forcing the Thai to take an eight-count. The final round saw toe-to-toe action, but Liu’s variety and command of pace earned him the unanimous decision victory, improving his professional record to 34–7.
Beyond the main talking points, ONE Friday Fights 126 showcased thrilling performances that kept the Bangkok crowd captivated. Experienced champions, debutants, and rising stars all had their moments on a night symbolic of why this weekly series remains must-watch martial arts entertainment.