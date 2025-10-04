SL vs AUS Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Australia on TV and Online?

More sports ONE Friday Fights 127 Results: Worapon Finishes Kongkula, Shumarov Stops Karpinski By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 15:52 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

ONE Friday Fights 127 took place on October 3 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured fighters competing for potential US$100,000 contracts with ONE Championship across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA disciplines.

Thailand's Worapon Lukjaoporongtom defeated Kongkula Jitmuangnon via first-round TKO in the main event 142-pound Muay Thai bout. Worapon scored three knockdowns during the opening round to secure the stoppage victory.

The first knockdown came when Worapon countered Kongkula's push kick with a left cross. After Kongkula rose, Worapon immediately pressured him and landed another combination that sent him down for a second eight-count.

The third knockdown came from a right hook that prompted the referee to stop the contest at 2:49 of round one. The victory marked Worapon's fourth consecutive win in the series and his 68th career victory.

Bogdan Shumarov defeated Maciej Karpinski via knockout in an explosively exciting featured lightweight kickboxing bout. Shumarov stopped his sturdy opponent with a body shot at 2:40 of the opening round.

Karpinski used his reach advantage effectively in the early exchanges, but Shumarov closed the distance and began landing body shots. With Karpinski against the ropes, Shumarov landed a spinning backfist followed by punches that dropped his opponent.

After Karpinski beat the count, Shumarov finished the fight with a body shot that ended the contest. The victory improved Shumarov's record to 19-3 and maintained his perfect finishing rate in the promotion.

ONE Friday Fights 127 - Complete Results:

• Worapon Lukjaoporongtom defeats Kongkula Jitmuangnon via TKO at 2:49 of round one (Muay Thai - 142-pound)

• Parham Gheirati defeats Tyson Harrison via KO at 0:53 of round two (Muay Thai - Bantamweight)

• Pichitchai PK Saenchai defeats Singtanawat Nokjeanladkrabang via TKO at 2:56 of round one (Muay Thai - Strawweight)

• Panpadej NF Looksuan defeats Petphupa Aekpujean via KO at 1:39 of round two (Muay Thai - 128-pound)

• Fahlikit NayokJoyprajin defeats Mohamad Redho via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - Atomweight)

• Tepkamin ThanapolResort defeats Leampet Sor Dechapan via TKO at 1:03 of round two (Muay Thai - Atomweight)

• Bogdan Shumarov defeats Maciej Karpinski via KO at 2:40 of round one (Kickboxing - Lightweight)

• Erik Luis defeats Mammad Amraliyev via split decision (Muay Thai - 160-pound)

• Tangtang Suansunandhagym defeats Cynthia Flores via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - Atomweight)

• Nongmoss Lookbanmai defeats Naruto via split decision (Muay Thai - Strawweight)

• Lucas Ganin defeats Ayumu Yamamoto via submission at 2:03 of round one (MMA - Bantamweight)

• Jean Claude Saclag defeats Juan Trujillo via TKO at 3:05 of round one (MMA - Flyweight)