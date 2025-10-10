IND vs WI: Hum Jeet Gayee! Shubman Gill wins Toss for the 1st Time as India Captain, Gambhir and Bumrah reaction go Viral

More sports ONE Friday Fights 128: Fight Card, Timing, Telecast & Live Streaming In India, Thailand, UK, And Australia By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 14:04 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

ONE Championship once again lights up Bangkok, Thailand, on October 10 with ONE Friday Fights 128, featuring elite international athletes under Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA rules as they battle to earn the coveted US$100,000 contract with the promotion's main roster.

The main event will showcase the battle of two highly touted finishers, as Scotland's Stephen Irvine faces Thai veteran Rambong Sor Therapat in a 130-pound Muay Thai contest that promises fireworks.

The Scot has been nothing short of extraordinary since his arrival on the weekly event series, claiming six remarkable victories in seven outings. His only loss came in a razor-close contest by majority decision in 2023.

The 23-year-old finisher is currently ridding a four-fight win streak, and a victory over Rambong could earn him a spot on the main roster. The man with 81 career wins under his belt will do everything in his power to derail the hype train of Irvine.

In the featured fight of the night, two promotional newcomers Duangdawnoi and Kim Townsend will set the stage in fire. The Australian veteran Townsend, a four-time Muay Thai World Champion with an impressive 53-6 record, will face her Thai opponent in a 107-pound Muay Thai bout.

An MMA contest will open the show, as India's Vinay Kundu takes on the UK's Jason Seddoh in a flyweight MMA fight. Both fighters will be making their ONE Friday Fights debut and will look to make an instant impact.

ONE Lumpinee 128 Time And Telecast Details - When And How To Watch ONE Friday Fights 128?

India: ONE Friday Fights 128 live streaming will be available via JioHotstar and Star Sports Select 2 from 6 PM India Standard Time (IST).



UK: Watch the full event live on the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports website, or Sky Sports YouTube channel at 1:30 PM GMT.



Australia: Watch ONE Friday Fights 128 live on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, ONE Championship's Facebook page, or watch.onefc.com. at 11:30 p.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time.



Thailand: Watch the event - called ONE Lumpinee 128 in Thailand - on Channel 7 HD from 8:30 PM through 11:30 PM ICT. Also, you can watch the entire event online through Channel 7, TERO Entertainment, and ONE Championship's social networks beginning at 7:30 PM ICT.

ONE Lumpinee 128 Fight Card - Who Is Fighting On The ONE Friday Fights 128 Card

130-pound Muay Thai Bout: Stephen Irvine vs. Rambong Sor Therapat

129-pound Muay Thai Bout: Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang vs. Sanit Aekmuangnon

Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Komawut FA Group vs. Anar Mammadov

138-pound Muay Thai Bout: Kaokarat Sor Tienpo vs. Ayoub Yassine

118-pound Muay Thai Bout: Koko Mor Rattanabundit vs. Wanchainoi Sor Tor Hiewbangsaen

Strawweight Muay Thai Bout: Theraphon Dangkhaosai vs. Fahsodsai Tor Morsri

107-pound Muay Thai Bout: Duangdawnoi vs. Kim Townsend

Strawweight Muay Thai Bout: Payakrut Suajantokmuaythai vs. Abdessamie Rhenimi

Flyweight kickboxing Bout: Abdelhamid Talbi vs. Kazuteru Yamazaki

Featherweight MMA Bout: Evgenii Antonov vs. Suleyman Suleymanov

139-pound kickboxing Bout: Nawid Ullah Saadi vs. Taku Takaiwa

MMA Flyweight Bout: Vinay Kundu vs. Jason Seddoh