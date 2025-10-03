More sports ONE Friday Fights 127: Fight Card, Timing, Telecast & Live Streaming In India, Thailand, UK, And Australia By MyKhel Staff Updated: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 10:10 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

ONE Championship is kicking off the month with a stacked ONE Friday Fights event. On Friday, 3 October, 24 world-class strikers in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA will collide at ONE Friday Fights 127. Nearly a dozen martial artists will also chase a life-changing US$100,000 contract on the promotion's main roster.

Headlining the card, Thailand's Worapon Lukjaoporongtom takes on rising star Kongkula Jitmuangnon in a 142-pound Muay Thai showdown packed with action. Worapon has been in sensational form, defeating Soner Sen and Ilyas Musaev in his last three outings.

The 22-year-old will be up against Kongkula Jitmuangnon, who has delivered tremendous display of striking in both of his fights against more experienced opponents. The 19-year-old phenom now aims to claim his third consecutive victory.

In the co-main event, Australian Muay Thai star Tyson Harrison meets Parham Gheirati in a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown guaranteed to deliver fireworks. Known for his never-back-down attitude, Harrison has already thrilled fans with exciting bouts in this event series.

Bulgaria's Bogdan Shumarov and Poland's Maciej Karpinski will throw down in a lightweight kickboxing clash. Both men have won all of their bouts via finish in ONE Friday Fights, so fans can expect another stoppage.

ONE Lumpinee 127 Time And Telecast Details - When And How To Watch ONE Friday Fights 127?



India: ONE Friday Fights 127 live streaming will be available via JioHotstar and Star Sports Select 2 from 6 PM India Standard Time (IST).



UK: Watch the full event live on the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports website, or Sky Sports YouTube channel at 1:30 PM GMT.



Australia: Watch the event live on 7plus at 10:30 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

Thailand: Watch the event - called ONE Lumpinee 127 in Thailand - on Channel 7 HD from 8:30 PM through 11:30 PM ICT. Also, you can watch the entire event online through Channel 7, TERO Entertainment, and ONE Championship's social networks beginning at 7:30 PM ICT.

ONE Lumpinee 127 Fight Card - Who Is Fighting On The ONE Friday Fights 127 Card

142-pound Muay Thai Bout: Worapon Lukjaoporongtom vs. Kongkula Jitmuangnon

Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Tyson Harrison vs. Parham Gheirati

Strawweight Muay Thai Bout: Pichitchai PK Saenchai vs. Singtanawat Nokjeanladkrabang

128-pound Muay Thai Bout: Panpadej NF Looksuan vs. Petphupa Aekpujean

Atomweight Muay Thai Bout: Fahlikit NayokJoyprajin vs. Mohamad Redho

Atomweight Muay Thai Bout: Leampet Sor Dechapan vs. Tepkamin ThanapolResort

Lightweight Kickboxing Bout: Bogdan Shumarov vs. Maciej Karpinski

160-pound Muay Thai Bout: Erik Luis vs. Mammad Amraliyev

Atomweight Muay Thai Bout: Tangtang Sor Dechapan vs. Cynthia Flores

Strawweight Muay Thai Bout: Nongmoss Lookbanmai vs. Naruto

Bantamweight MMA Bout: Lucas Ganin vs. Ayumu Yamamoto

Flyweight MMA Bout: Jean Claude Saclag vs. Juan Trujillo