ONE Friday Fights 127: Fight Card, Timing, Telecast & Live Streaming In India, Thailand, UK, And Australia

By MyKhel Staff

ONE Championship is kicking off the month with a stacked ONE Friday Fights event. On Friday, 3 October, 24 world-class strikers in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA will collide at ONE Friday Fights 127. Nearly a dozen martial artists will also chase a life-changing US$100,000 contract on the promotion's main roster.

Headlining the card, Thailand's Worapon Lukjaoporongtom takes on rising star Kongkula Jitmuangnon in a 142-pound Muay Thai showdown packed with action. Worapon has been in sensational form, defeating Soner Sen and Ilyas Musaev in his last three outings.

ONE Friday Fights 127 Fight Card Timing Telecast amp amp Live Streaming In India Thailand UK And Australia

The 22-year-old will be up against Kongkula Jitmuangnon, who has delivered tremendous display of striking in both of his fights against more experienced opponents. The 19-year-old phenom now aims to claim his third consecutive victory.

In the co-main event, Australian Muay Thai star Tyson Harrison meets Parham Gheirati in a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown guaranteed to deliver fireworks. Known for his never-back-down attitude, Harrison has already thrilled fans with exciting bouts in this event series.

Bulgaria's Bogdan Shumarov and Poland's Maciej Karpinski will throw down in a lightweight kickboxing clash. Both men have won all of their bouts via finish in ONE Friday Fights, so fans can expect another stoppage.

ONE Lumpinee 127 Time And Telecast Details - When And How To Watch ONE Friday Fights 127?

India: ONE Friday Fights 127 live streaming will be available via JioHotstar and Star Sports Select 2 from 6 PM India Standard Time (IST).

UK: Watch the full event live on the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports website, or Sky Sports YouTube channel at 1:30 PM GMT.

Australia: Watch the event live on 7plus at 10:30 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

Thailand: Watch the event - called ONE Lumpinee 127 in Thailand - on Channel 7 HD from 8:30 PM through 11:30 PM ICT. Also, you can watch the entire event online through Channel 7, TERO Entertainment, and ONE Championship's social networks beginning at 7:30 PM ICT.

ONE Lumpinee 127 Fight Card - Who Is Fighting On The ONE Friday Fights 127 Card

142-pound Muay Thai Bout: Worapon Lukjaoporongtom vs. Kongkula Jitmuangnon
Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Tyson Harrison vs. Parham Gheirati
Strawweight Muay Thai Bout: Pichitchai PK Saenchai vs. Singtanawat Nokjeanladkrabang
128-pound Muay Thai Bout: Panpadej NF Looksuan vs. Petphupa Aekpujean
Atomweight Muay Thai Bout: Fahlikit NayokJoyprajin vs. Mohamad Redho
Atomweight Muay Thai Bout: Leampet Sor Dechapan vs. Tepkamin ThanapolResort
Lightweight Kickboxing Bout: Bogdan Shumarov vs. Maciej Karpinski
160-pound Muay Thai Bout: Erik Luis vs. Mammad Amraliyev
Atomweight Muay Thai Bout: Tangtang Sor Dechapan vs. Cynthia Flores
Strawweight Muay Thai Bout: Nongmoss Lookbanmai vs. Naruto
Bantamweight MMA Bout: Lucas Ganin vs. Ayumu Yamamoto
Flyweight MMA Bout: Jean Claude Saclag vs. Juan Trujillo

Story first published: Friday, October 3, 2025, 13:21 [IST]
