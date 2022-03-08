ONE: Lights Out – Full Card, date, timings, telecast & live streaming details

While three world title fights were originally part of the event, only two will take place on the card as the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title bout between Prajanchai PK.Saenchai and #3-ranked contender Joseph "The Hurricane" Lasiri has been postponed to a later date.

The Italian challenger withdrew after suffering an injury in his training camp. That said, the Thai world champion won't compete on March 11.

However, Thanh Le will still make his first defense of the ONE Featherweight World Championship against Brazilian-Jiu Jitsu World Champion Garry Tonon. The 36-year-old Vietnamese-American won the title against Martin Nguyen at ONE: Inside the Matrix in 2020.

Meanwhile, "The Lion Killer" Tonon hasn't lost in seven fights inside the Circle. His latest victim was Japanese fighter Koyomi Matsushima, and that's the only bout that the American challenger hasn't won by either knockout or submission.

On the other hand, the highly anticipated showdown between ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes and No. 1-ranked contender John Lineker will finally push through after being taken off the ONE: Bad Blood card.

"Hands of Stone" Lineker had to withdraw from the contest due to medical protocols, which meant that Fernandes had to wait longer to defend his crown.

The 41-year-old "The Flash" will now defend his title for a second time after regaining the belt from Kevin "The Silencer" Belingon at ONE: A New Era in March 2019.

Meanwhile, Lineker has won all three of his fights in ONE Championship, the latest being a first-round knockout of "Pretty Boy" Troy Worthen at "ONE on TNT III" last April.

Apart from the world championship fights, former featherweight and lightweight king "The Situ-Asian" Nguyen will look to bounce back against newcomer Kirill Gorobets.

The No. 5-ranked featherweight contender cannot take the debuting Ukrainian lightly because he is on a nine-fight winning streak and has a 72 percent finishing rate.

The current No. 5-ranked strawweight contender, Alex Silva, will also return to the Circle to face Adrian Mattheis. Expect an early finish in this contest because "Little Rock" Silva holds the record for most submission victories in the division with six. Likewise, "Papua Badboy" Mattheis has the most finishes at strawweight with eight.

Completing the main card will be a heavyweight kickboxing showdown between Suriname's Ismael "Mr. Pain" Londt and Iran's Iraj Azizpour. Josh "Timebomb" Tonna will also return to the Circle in a strawweight kickboxing match versus "Fighting Rooster" Zhang Peimian.

Here is the full card of ONE: Lights Out

Main Card

1. ONE Featherweight World Title Bout: Thanh Le vs. Garry Tonon

2. ONE Bantamweight World Title Bout: Bibiano Fernandes vs. John Lineker

3. Featherweight Bout: Martin Nguyen vs. Kirill Gorobets

4. Heavyweight Kickboxing Bout: Ismael Londt vs. Iraj Azizpour

5. Strawweight Bout: Alex Silva vs. Adrian Mattheis

6. Strawweight Muay Thai Bout: Josh Tonna vs. Zhang Peimian

Lead Card

1. Flyweight Bout: Eko Roni Saputra vs. Chan Rothana

2. Strawweight Muay Thai Bout: Iman Barlow vs. Daniela Lopez

3. Catchweight (174 pounds) Muay Thai Bout: Liam Nolan vs. Kim Kyung Lock

4. Strawweight Kickboxing Bout: Lin Heqin vs. Milagros Lopez

ONE: Light Out - Telecast and Live Streaming Information

Watch ONE: Lights Out live on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 2, beginning with the lead card at 4:30 PM IST on Friday (March 11) followed by the main card at 6 PM IST.

Source: Media Release