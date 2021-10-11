ONE: NEXTGEN - Full Card, date, telecast information as Ritu Phogat battles Itsuki Hirata

The card, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium, features the return of Indian MMA star Ritu Phogat, who earned a come-from-behind win in the quarterfinals of the Atomweight World GP.

"The Indian Tigress" Phogat will face Japanese sensation Itsuki "Android 18" Hirata in the semifinals. She secured her spot in the semis following a courageous display versus China's Meng Bo last time out.

Meanwhile, Phogat's semis opponent, Hirata maintained her flawless mixed martial arts record to advance into the semifinals with a tight win over Alyse "Lil' Savage" Anderson.

One Championship: Ritu Phogat faces Itsuki Hirata in Grand Prix semifinals

In the night's main event, ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia defends his crown against Murat "The Butcher" Aygun.

The pair were supposed to meet in December 2020, but the World Champion was forced to pull out from his World Title defense due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Aygun was given another opponent that night, and he smashed his way past Brazilian kickboxing veteran Anderson "Braddock" Silva to prove that he still deserves a shot at the ONE gold. Kryklia returned to action two weeks later and earned a dominant win versus Andrei "Mister KO" Stoica.

Both athletes are ready to trade heavy leather in Singapore at the end of the month, and fans in India can expect to be treated to a striking masterclass when these two finally meet.

Should Phogat defeat Hirata, she can relax and watch the night's co-main event between former two-sport World Champion Stamp Fairtex and Julie Mezabarba.

The Thai megastar was originally scheduled to fight Ham Seo Hee in the semifinals, but the South Korean veteran was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Replacing her is Mezabarba, who beat former two-time ONE World Title challenger Mei "V.V" Yamaguchi via unanimous decision at ONE: EMPOWER to step in as the tournament alternate.

Here is a look at the full ONE: NEXTGEN Card:



• ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Title: Roman Kryklia (c) vs. Murat Aygun



• Atomweight World GP Semifinal: Stamp Fairtex vs. Julie Mezabarba



• Atomweight World GP Semifinal: Ritu Phogat vs. Itsuki Hirata



• Heavyweight - Mixed Martial Arts: Kirill Grishenko vs. Dustin Joynson



• Strawweight - Mixed Martial Arts: Miao Li Tao vs. Jeremy Miado



• Light Heavyweight - Kickboxing: Beybulat Isaev vs. Bogdan Stoica

Source: Media Release