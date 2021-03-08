Online gaming market projected to reach 440 million gamers by 2022: Tarun Gupta, founder Ultimate Battle

With people getting confined to their homes, hundreds of thousands switched to esports for time pass; the online gaming and esports industry, therefore, got a fresh lease of life. While esports has been there for quite some time but it never got its due until the world came to a grinding halt due to the pandemic.

Buoyed with the superb growth in 2020 several patrons and owners of a few esports platforms were encouraged to revamp the stagnant sector and thus came into existence Ultimate Battle.

Ultimate Battle, India's first-ever one-stop esports Online Platform; set to revolutionise Indian Esports

Ultimate Battle is India's first-ever one-stop online Esports platform for all gaming needs, an ecosystem for players to connect, interact and compete with each other in their favourite Esports title games for competition and rewards.

In an interaction with MyKhel, Mr Tarun Gupta, Founder, Ultimate Battle, explained how the website caters to gamers with all sorts of support they require online; the vision and mission of the country's one of its kind platforms; and how the smartphone revolution in India has made the online gaming a multi-million dollar thriving industry.

Here are the excerpts:

MyKhel: What is the growth of Esports overall & in times of pandemic on the platform?

Tarun Gupta: Esports has seen a decent growth over a few years, and we have also seen Indian Gamers set their footprints on the global esport scene. The current pandemic has helped in shifting the focus of esports to online. The overall growth of the esports industry has been phenomenal in 2020. During the Pandemic, esports got much-needed exposure and it seems that it is slowly heading towards the mainstream. We have witnessed the numbers increase dramatically and Gaming is now being considered as a viable career option by Gaming enthusiasts.

Our platform witnessed a great shift in gamer's engagement behaviour. During the pandemic, since the Gamers were restricted to their homes and had all the time we could ask for, gamer participation on the platform increased dramatically. Our analytics witnessed a dramatic spike in our monthly active users.

MK: What are the mission and vision of India's first-ever homegrown One-Stop Online Esports Platform?

Tarun Gupta: Ultimate Battle's mission is to build a platform that houses gaming communities of popular Esports Game Titles and enable organized competitive gameplay for gamers for award and recognition.

At its core, Ultimate Battle's vision is to provide the gaming community with an ecosystem that becomes a one-stop experience for Gamers. Besides Game play, Ultimate Battle offers multiple engagement fronts to our gamers in the form of Social Networking, AIEL (Esports League), News Portal and The Game Shop.

MK: What is the idea behind creating a 360-degree platform for gaming enthusiasts - Esports Titles Tournaments, E-commerce portal & Gaming & esports news?

Tarun Gupta: The purpose of creating a 360-degree platform for gamers is to give the gaming community something that is not just limited to game play, but also forays into other aspects of the requirements of a gamer making Ultimate Battle a one-stop experience. The platform blends gameplay with social networking, news and online game store beautifully to enhance the overall user experience.

MK: Please elaborate on market size, opportunities, growth trends, and challenges in the online gaming market in India?

Tarun Gupta: The current stats show we have 365 million Indian gamers across mobile, PC, and console which is projected to reach 440 million by 2022 according to industry estimates. This growth in the number of gamers will fuel the esports industry in a whole new way. Esports is still at a nascent stage in India and we are expecting positive growth in upcoming years.

The major challenge with the gaming industry in India is that it lacks a good legal and regulatory framework to support this industry. Esports is currently in its infancy and we are expecting things to mature as we move forward.

MK: What are the foundation and flavour of Ultimate Battle and future plans?

Tarun Gupta: Ultimate Battle as a platform offers its users a lot to engage on, some of the core features of the platform are as under.

Game Play - Engage with fellow gamers and play Tournaments/Challenges/Ladders

Socialize - Connect with gamers, make friends & chat with the community

AIEL - All India Esports League provides the opportunity to gamers among various title games to showcase their skills and get rewards and recognition.

E-commerce - a one-stop-shop offering jaw-dropping deals & best pricing on top brands of Gaming Hardware, Consoles & Gaming Accessories

Content - Consume great content gameplay, news & media

The future plans for the company are to strengthen itself on multiple fronts. Our main focus is customer acquisition and we are parallel working towards adding more games to the platform to broaden the target audience. The core platform is also evolving on a day to day basis to enhance the overall user experience.

MK: Technology, both radical and incremental, determines the growth of the esports industry. Share your views on this phrase?

Tarun Gupta: We've very quickly moved from enjoying a larger than life e-gaming experience in large stadiums across India to replicating the same experience in virtual stadiums that has been possible only because of technology. Technology itself is evolving at a fervent rate today, all we need to do is keep up with it and adapt as quickly to the changes it brings. I believe that technology will keep surprising the gaming community with better products and experiences. We need to be geared up and ready for the dynamic evolution of technology.

Esports industry from a technology standpoint largely depends on ISP infrastructure, Gaming Technologies and Gaming Hardware. Any incremental or even radical change will either enhance the gaming experience or create new opportunities for the industry.

For instance, better smartphones and internet penetration has led to 2.5-times growth in the number of mobile gamers in 2020 when compared to 2016. We are also seeing new technologies like VR gaming and Cloud Gaming will have a huge impact on the way gaming will be perceived in the future.

