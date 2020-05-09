English
Online Nations Chess: Setback for India

By
Viswanathan Anand
Viswanathan Anand proved his mettle online too.

Bengaluru, May 9: India played out a 2-2 draw against Europe in Online Nations Cup chess tournament in the eighth round, a setback after their first win in the event notched up against the Rest of the World.

Vidith Gujrathi ended his barren spell with a win over Levon Aronian of Europe with white pieces while Jan-Krystozf Duda beat P Harikrishna to level the scores.

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave played out a 60-move draw while the game between world rapid champion Koneru Humpy and Anna Muzychuk too ended in a stalemate to end the match on 2-2 draw.

Earlier in the seventh round match, Anand and Harikrishna won their respective matches to help India beat Rest of the World and post their first win in the tournament.

Online Nations Chess: Anand wins but Russia hold India 2-2

Anand beat Teimour Radjabov in 37 moves to help India win 2.5-1.5 score. The Indian had earlier posted his maiden win in the tournament by thrashing Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi in just 17 moves.

The event which is happening online as most the sporting action all over the globe is put on hold due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, follows the double round-robin format, with the two leading teams battling for the title in the Super Final.

(With inputs from PTI)

Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 10:46 [IST]
