Oregon 2022: Fred Kerley leads first American 1-2-3 in 100M in 31 years

Kerley led a US clean sweep on home soil for the the first since 1991 as the sport's dominant nation got a night to remember as they hosted the event for the first time.

Kerley timed his dip perfectly to clock 9.86sec as Marvin Bracy took silver and Trayvon Bromell bronze, both with 9.88sec, but Bracy edging it by two thousandths of a second, a day after American track and field queen Allyson Felix ended her career.

A fourth American in the Oregon 2022 final -- defending champion Christian Coleman -- finished sixth.

Carl Lewis led clean sweeps in 1983 and 1991, but no nation has managed it since.

There was nothing between the medallists once they were into their running, and with Bromell out in lane eight and the other two side-by-side in three and four it was an impossible finish to call.

As each name, alongside the Stars and Stripes, appeared on the giant screen, the home crowd increased the volume of their cheers, greeting confirmation of the 1-2-3 with a chant of USA."

That would have been more impressive had the 12,500 capacity stadium been anywhere near full on what should be the biggest night of the championships.

The empty seats will be a huge disappointment for the organisers and the sport's goverining body -- WA.

Kerley, of course, was not in the slightest bit worried about that. "I said we were going to do it and we did it - USA, baby," he said in a trackside interview.

Olympic silver medallist Kerley was the form runner in the field. He posted the year's leading time and a personal best of 9.76 on the same Eugene track when winning the US trials last month, and his 9.79 was the fastest-ever World Championships heat time.

The World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022, which began on July 15, will run till July 24.