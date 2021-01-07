Magic guard Fultz out for season after tearing ACL

Fultz suffered the injury during the first quarter of Orlando's 105-94 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The top pick in the 2017 draft, Fultz has battled injuries to begin his NBA career, and his 2020-21 season is over after just eight games.

"Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz suffered a left knee injury with 7:35 remaining in the first quarter tonight against Cleveland. He underwent an MRI and results revealed that Fultz has sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament," the Magic said.

"Fultz will be out for the remainder of the season."

Fultz played just 33 regular-season games with the Philadelphia 76ers before being traded to Orlando in February 2019.

He made 72 appearances for the Magic in 2019-20 and was averaging 12.9 points, 5.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds to begin this season.

"Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers during this time. God has a plan for me and I know that this adversity will only make me stronger in the end," Fultz wrote on Twitter.

"I believe in my brothers on this team and we have so much more to prove. To all the fans, keep riding with us.

"I'm going to approach this recovery with all my heart and be the best team-mate I can be to this organisation. Faithful to the grind."

After their win over the Cavaliers, the Magic are 6-2.