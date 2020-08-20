English
De La Hoya to come out of retirement aged 47

By Peter Thompson
Oscar De La Hoya

Los Angeles, August 20: Oscar De La Hoya has confirmed he is coming out of retirement at the age of 47.

De La Hoya has not fought since he was beaten by Manny Pacquiao in December 2008.

A winner of 11 world titles in six different weight classes, the American has remained an influential figure in the boxing world as a promoter.

De La Hoya has now decided he wants to get back into the ring 12 years after his last bout.

"The rumours are true, and I'm going to start sparring in the next few weeks," he told ESPN on Wednesday (August 19).

De La Hoya's decision comes after Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr and Evander Holyfield raised eyebrows by revealing they would step back into the ring.

Yet De La Hoya says exhibition fights do not interest him.

He added: "It's a real fight. I miss being in the ring, I love boxing. Boxing is what gave me everything I have today, and I just miss it."

De La Hoya knows questions will be asked about his return after such a long absence.

"Look, it's been a long time, yes. But actually my jab feels faster than ever. I have to make sure that my conditioning is perfect, my health is good," he said.

"And that's going to take place in the next few weeks. So we'll see."

Brit Amir Khan tweeted before his former promoter confirmed his comeback: "I heard @OscarDeLaHoya is thinking of making a come back.Oscar Dela Hoya Vs Amir Khan."

Story first published: Thursday, August 20, 2020, 4:50 [IST]
