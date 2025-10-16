More sports Oscar Piastri Focuses On Performance To Maximise Points In United States Grand Prix Sprint Weekend Oscar Piastri is determined to maximise points during the sprint weekend at the United States Grand Prix. Currently leading the championship, he aims to maintain his advantage over Lando Norris and Max Verstappen while enjoying the Circuit of the Americas. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 21:26 [IST]

Oscar Piastri is concentrating entirely on his performance as he aims to secure maximum points during the sprint weekend at the United States Grand Prix. The Australian driver is leading the Formula One drivers' championship, with a 22-point advantage over McLaren teammate Lando Norris and 63 points ahead of Max Verstappen. Both McLaren drivers are eager for the event in the USA, with Piastri hoping to capitalise on this crucial weekend.

Piastri expressed his enthusiasm for the Circuit of the Americas, especially since it is a Sprint weekend. He stated, "I'm focused totally on performance and extracting the maximum from both races." The track features exciting sections like high-speed esses, offering opportunities for thrilling racing. Piastri enjoys racing there and anticipates a fun weekend.

Norris shared his excitement about heading to Austin as constructors' champions. He noted that six races remain, with many important points still available as they pursue the drivers' championship. The United States Grand Prix is always enjoyable, particularly because it's a sprint weekend. Fans bring an incredible atmosphere, and Norris relishes driving around COTA due to its speed and overtaking opportunities.

Lando Norris was on pole position at last year's United States Grand Prix. He could become the second McLaren driver to achieve consecutive poles at this track after James Hunt in 1976 and 1977. Additionally, Norris could become the sixth McLaren driver to win ten F1 races, joining legends like Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

Max Verstappen recently secured his 121st podium finish in F1, just one behind Sebastian Vettel's third-best record of 122 podiums. This year, Verstappen has nine podiums, matching his lowest tally since 2019. However, he has achieved at least ten podiums in each of his last five seasons.

Championship Standings

The current championship standings show Oscar Piastri leading with 336 points, followed by Lando Norris with 314 points. Max Verstappen holds third place with 273 points. In the constructors' standings, McLaren leads with 650 points, while Mercedes follows with 325 points.

Twelve of the last fourteen winners of the United States GP have started from the front row of the grid. Seven began from pole position and five from second place. Verstappen (sixth in 2023) and Charles Leclerc (fourth in 2024) were exceptions to this trend in recent years.

The extra points available during the upcoming sprint weekend in Austin could allow Piastri to extend his lead over Norris or enable Verstappen to close in on the McLaren duo. Both drivers have been on the podium fourteen times in F1 this year. If they finish in the top three in Austin, they could join an elite group of drivers achieving at least fifteen podiums in a single season.

As anticipation builds for this thrilling event, fans eagerly await how these talented drivers will perform at one of Formula One's most exciting circuits.