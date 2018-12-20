Pacers and Kings taking NBA to India

It was announced on Thursday (December 20) that the two franchises will take part in a pair of preseason games in Mumbai on October 4 and 5.

The NBA has never staged matches in India, while the country will host games by a North American sports league for the first time.

Pacers owner Herbert Simon said: "We are thrilled to be one of the first two teams to play the first-ever game in India and proud to be part of the expanding NBA worldwide footprint of our game of basketball."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver also welcomed the announcement.

"Our inaugural NBA India Games will help further untap the enormous basketball potential in a country with a thriving sports culture and a growing, young and engaged population," he said.

The NBA India Games 2019 will take place Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai. More information: https://t.co/ZG3DaGMmTy — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 20, 2018

"We thank the Kings and Pacers organisations for participating in this historic event."