Pair of blockbuster Championship bouts headline UFC 269

In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will go for his first successful title defense when he takes on No. 1 ranked contender Dustin Poirier.

No. 10 men's pound-for-pound fighter Oliveira (31-8 1NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) achieved his dream of winning UFC gold with a knockout victory over Michael Chandler in May.

Throughout his UFC career, he has also netted thrilling wins against Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee and Nik Lentz (twice). Oliveira now aims to cement his status as the top 155-pound fighter in the world by stopping Poirier in emphatic fashion.

Former interim lightweight champion and No. 6 men's pound-for-pound fighter, Poirier (28-6 1NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Lafayette, La.) is riding a wave of momentum following a pair of spectacular wins over Conor McGregor this year.

During his UFC run, he has also earned victories against Max Holloway (twice), Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje. Poirier now has his sights set on taking his spot atop the 155-pound division with another highlight-reel finish.

Pair of World Championship bouts headlines UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi

Plus, the greatest women's fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, defends her bantamweight championship against gritty No. 5 Julianna Pena in the co-main event.

Two-division champion Nunes (21-4, fighting out of Coral Springs, Fla. by way of Bahia, Brazil) has etched her name in the history books among the most dominant fighters in UFC history.

Currently riding a seven-year unbeaten streak, she has delivered sensational KO wins over former UFC champions Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm and Cris Cyborg. Nunes now seeks to continue her legendary run with another show-stealing performance.

The Ultimate Fighter season 18 winner Peña (11-4, fighting out of Chicago, Ill. by way of Spokane, Wash.) looks to claim the biggest victory of her career and secure her first title.

A well-rounded grappler, she cemented herself as one of the best fighters in the world by defeating former UFC champion Nicco Montano, as well as former title challengers Jessica Eye, Cat Zingano and Sara McMann. Peña now intends to shock the world by dethroning Nunes in impressive fashion.

Meanwhile, also featuring on the card, No. 3 ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards looks to settle the score with No. 6 Jorge Masvidal.

Edwards (19-3 1NC, fighting out of Birmingham, England) is gunning for another dominant performance to set himself up for a UFC title shot.

Currently riding a six-year unbeaten streak, he holds notable victories over Nate Diaz, Rafael Dos Anjos and Donald Cerrone. Edwards now plans to get the last laugh against Masvidal to earn his first crack at UFC gold.

Two-time title challenger Masvidal (35-15, fighting out of Miami, Fla.) is determined to cap off 2021 with a vintage knockout win.

Throughout his 18-year MMA career, he has delivered memorable finishes of Nate Diaz, Ben Askren and Darren Till. Masvidal now plans to stop Edwards' momentum in emphatic fashion to once again enter the welterweight top five.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• No. 6 ranked flyweight contender Kai Kara-France (22-9 1NC, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) looks to spoil the 125-pound debut of former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt (12-4, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.).

• No. 15 ranked bantamweight contender Raulian Paiva (21-3, fighting out of Santana, Amapa, Brazil) and Dana White's Contender Series signee Sean O'Malley (14-1, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz.) aim to steal the show.

• Welterweight contenders collide when No. 10 Geoff Neal (13-4, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) faces No. 12 Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-4, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.).

• No. 9 ranked bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz (19-6 1NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) takes on former champion and No. 11 Dominick Cruz (23-3, fighting out of San Diego, Calif.).

• No. 15 ranked middleweight contender Andre Muniz (21-4, fighting out of Montes Claros, MG, Brazil) aims to keep his momentum going when he meets rising prospect Dricus du Plessis (16-2, fighting out of Pretoria, South Africa).

• No. 13 ranked women's flyweight contender Maycee Barber (9-2, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) squares off with rising star Erin Blanchfield (7-1, fighting out of Elmwood Park, NJ).

• No. 4 ranked flyweight contender Alex Perez (24-6, fighting out of Lemoore, Calif.) battles No. 9 Matt Schnell (15-6, fighting out of Shreveport, La.).

• Submission ace Ryan Hall (8-2, fighting out of Falls Church, Va.) takes on Darrick Minner (26-12, fighting out of Nebraska City, Neb.) in an intriguing featherweight contest.

• Gillian Robertson (9-6, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Niagara Falls, Canada) faces Priscila Cachoeira (10-3, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) in a flyweight bout.

• Randy Costa (6-2, fighting out of Taunton, Mass.) takes on Tony Kelley (7-2, fighting out of Shreveport, La.) at bantamweight.

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier will take place Saturday, December 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims.

The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier tickets will go on sale Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m. PT and are available for purchase at axs.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person.

UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, October 20 at 10 AM PT via the website www.ufcfightclub.com.

A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, October 21 starting at 10 AM PT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

