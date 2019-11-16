Panasonic Open India: Shiv Kapur takes a share of the lead; four Indians feature in Top-10

Though play began on the dot at 7 am for the first time this week, the tournament has been reduced to 54 holes. The third and final round will be played from two tees.

The cut fell at one-under with 67 players making it, of them as many as 30 were Indians.

At the end of a long day, Kapur at 10-under shared the lead with two Australians, Adam Blyth (71-63), who is here this week on an invite, and the seasoned Terry Pilkadaris (68-66), whose last Asian Tour win came way back in Brunei in 2005. It was the last of his three Asian Tour wins.

India's @ShivKapur62 has some very solid stats through two rounds to show why he's tied for the lead: T3 in Putts/GIR with 1.577, T5 in Driving Accuracy with 71.43% and T9 in GIR with 72.22%.#PanasonicOpenIndia #whereitsAT #PanasonicSwing pic.twitter.com/FsugFGHw2P — Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) November 16, 2019

Kapur found a second wind in his career in 2017 when he had three wins, two of them on Asian Tour including the Panasonic Open India at his home club, the Delhi Golf Club. He had a third win, the Royal Cup, but it was then not on the Asian Tour schedule.

“That (season) gave me a fresh lease but I did not have a great 2018. And 2019 was disappointing till last week,” said Kapur, whose best in 2018 was second at the 2018 Royal Cup, when it came on to the Asian Tour schedule.

Giving Kapur company in Top-10 were three other Indians - Rashid Khan (67-70), S Chikkarangappa (69-68) and Vikrant Chopra (67-70) at seven-under at Tied-sixth place.

Kapur said, “I played really well today. Conditions were tough, it was really, really greasy. The conditions were very different to how they were on Thursday. I had really good control over the ball, hit it beautifully all day. It was always going to be tough to make a lot of birdies but I seemed to come out of firing.”

Kapur birdied four in five holes with birdies on third, fourth, sixth and seventh. He again had a birdie on ninth after a bogey on eighth. On the back nine he birdied 13th and parred all others.

Blyth has been playing on the Asian Development Tour this year and till last year was dividing his time between Asian, ADT and Australasian Tours. He won twice in Australia in 2016.

Blyth had a great front nine with four birdies and he got hot on the back nine with five-under 31.

Pilkadaris left a few birdies out there but did birdie four times. The big positive was that he did not drop any bogeys.

Siddikur Rahman of Bangladesh, who has finished runner-up in this event thrice, was bogey free in his 67 and reached eight-under and was two behind the leading trio. Also at eight-under was Taipei’s Hung Chien-yao (69).

