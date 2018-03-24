Pankaj Advani lifts 7th Asian Billiards Championship

But while Advani successfully defended his title, another Indian created history in Yangon on Saturday (March 24). Amee Kamani went down in the pages of history as the first Indian woman to win an Asian Snooker title. Kamani broke no sweat as she defeated Baipat Siripaporn of Thailand 3-0 to win the 2nd Asian Snooker Championship in Yangon.

In the men's billiards final Advani did not get off to an ideal start. Bhasker, who had defeated compatriot Rupesh Shah, crafted a break of 100 in the opening frame, to set up a mouthwatering final. But unfortunately for Bhaskar, the tide turned from the very next frame as Advani won six back-to-back frames to walk away with the title.

Though starting the title clash on the wrong foot, Karnataka lad Advani played a champions knock, bouncing back in the very second frame with a break of 102. From there on the 32-year-old crafted breaks of 83, 94, 96, 102 and 99, to emerge as the Asian Billiards Champion. This is Advani's seventh Asian Billiards title, and ninth overall Asian title. Following the win an elated Advani said, "This Asian crown is special as it comes just before the Padma Bhushan ceremony (April 2). I got to defend my title from last year plus got to play the final with my sparring partner and dear friend Bhaskar as we bring back both gold and silver to our country and our state Karnataka."

Proud Moment from Asian Championship at Myanmar

India=6 Medals

2 Golds (Amee Kamani, Pankaj Advani)

1 Silver (Bhaskar Balachandra

3 Bronze (Dhvaj Haria, Rupesh Shah, Keerath Bhandaal)



Proud and Happy Players

Proud and Happy Indian Cue Sports Coach Ashok Shandilya

Earlier in the semifinals, Advani had made short work of another compatriot Dhvaj Haria, defeating the youngster 5-1, to seal his final berth. The Indian contingent will return home a happy lot as all the medals in the men's billiards event were pocketed by Indians. While Advani and Bhasker pocketed gold and silver respectively, Dhvaj Haria and Rupesh Shah both pocketed bronze medals.

Meanwhile, in the women's snooker events, Kamani, who had defeated Ka Ka Wan of Hong Kong to seal her final berth, cruised past Siripaporn 3-0 (49-11, 83-46, 72-24). The Indian crafted breaks of 49, 83 and 72 to wrap up the one-sided title match.

Earlier on Friday (March 23), another Indian Keerath Bhandaal ended her Asian campaign with a bronze, after losing the women's snooker semifinal match to Siripaporn.

RESULTS:

Men's Billiards Final: Pankaj Advani beat Bhaskar Balachandra 6-1:(24-100(100), 102(102)-06, 101(83)-59, 100(94)-00, 101(96)-00, 102-40, 101(99)-51)

Semi-finals: Pankaj Advani beat Dhvaj Haria: 5-1: (100(59)-72-50, 00-100(80), 100(66)-30, 100(99)-02, 100-06, 100(100)-00); B. Bhaskar beat Rupesh Shah: 5-2: (101(74)-51, 101(91)-07, 00-100(100), 101(96)-55, 101(63)-06, 10-101(101), 100(100)-24)

Women's Snooker Final: Amee Kamani beat Siripaporn Nuanthakhamjan: 3-0: (49-11, 83-46, 72-24)

Semi-finals: Amee Kamani beat Siripaporn Nuanthakhamjan: 3-1: (46-57, 55-51, 68-11, 66-54); Siripaporn Nuanthakhamjan beat Keerath Bhandaal: 3-0: (59-49, 73-11, 79(50)-25