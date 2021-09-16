Pankaj Advani retains Asian snooker title

At the 36th edition of the event being held at Al Messila Luxury resort in the outskirts of Qatri capital, the Indian ace was in a class of his own as he tamed his Iranian opponent 72 (50) -42 , 72 (50) -0, 70-49 41-66, 70-17, 30-68, 74-34, 12-50, 64 (63) -44 in the final in which he had three breaks of fifty plus.

Pankaj took the first three frames in a jiffy before taking his foot off the pedal in the fourth. He came back strongly in the fifth, but again conceded ground to Sarkhosh in the sixth.

The 36-year old won the seventh frame 74-34 to take a 5-2 lead and move withing striking distance of retaining his crown, only to see the Iranian pulling back in the next.

However, he did not leave leave it too late as he finished the proceedings in the ninth frame which he won 64-44 (that included a break of 63) to seal the contest in his favour.

Earlier in the semifinal, the Bengaluru boy defeated Hong Kong's Cheung Ka Wai 5-3 (117(53)-9, 65-17, 0-136(136), 42-88, 79-1, 0-113(113), 64(61)-37, 68-14) in the best-of-nine frames tie.

Pankaj will now turn his attention to the Six-Reds World Cup which begins at the same venue from Friday (September 17).

The ace Indian cueist is the current national champion in the Six-Reds and will be eyeing a good show along with the other Indian -- Ishpreet Singh -- in the competition which runs till Tuesday (September 21).

This is the first major international event in which Indian cueists are taking part following a 19-month enforced break due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Both the tournaments are sanctioned by the Doha-based Asian Confederation of Billiard Sports (ACBS).