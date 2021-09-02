Paralympics: India's Prachi Yadav qualifies for canoe sprint semifinals

The 26-year-old from Bhopal recorded a time of 1.11.098, 13.014sec behind leader Great Britain's Emma Wiggs (58.084s) in class VL2 heat 1 at the Sea Forest Waterway in the Japanese capital on Day 10 of the action at Tokyo.

The semifinal will be held on Friday (September 3) at 6.21am IST.

Prachi, who has paralysis below her waist, has competed in Para swimming at the national level as well but took up canoeing on the recommendation of her coach Virender Kumar.

India has so far bagged 10 medals -- two gold, four silver and as many bronze -- in the Paralympics 2020 Games, which was rescheduled to this year, following the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The Paralympic Games, which began in the Japanese capital city on August 24, will conclude this Sunday (September 5).

India's tally is so far the highest in the Paralympics history and as the Games reaches its business end, the country will be hoping to add more to its tally.

Just like the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games last month, the Paralympics 2020 Games to have barred spectators from stadiums as per the COVID-19 health guidelines and protocols.

Rahul fifth in shooting

Meanwhile, para shooter Rahul Jakkar finished fifth in P3 Mixed 25M Pistol SH1 category final.

He was second after both the precision and rapid round of qualifiers.

The other Indian in the fray -- Akash -- failed to make it to the final eight as he could manage only a 20th place finish in the rapid qualifiers.

On Monday (August 30), Avani Lekhara had become the first Indian woman athlete to win a Paralympics gold with her total of 249.6 in the 10M Air Rifle Standing SH1.