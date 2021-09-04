Paralympics: Manish Narwal wins gold, Singhraj silver as it's an Indian 1-2 in shooting

Manish hits the bulls eye with a Paralympic Record of 218.2 while Singhraj, who had already won bronze in 10M air pistol SH1, added a silver to his kitty with a score of 216.7.

Russian Paralympic Committee's Sergey Malyshev settled for bronze with 196.8.

Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual gold medallist in shooting in Olympics was so thrilled to see an Indian 1-2 in shooting.

"1-2 for India! The stuff of dreams...Gold for Manish Narwal with a Paralympic record in mixed 50m SH1! And Silver for Singhraj Adhana, his second medal of the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Just Incredible. Congratulations to both, we all are so proud #Praise4Para," Bindra, who won the 10M air rifle gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, tweeted.

The Indian 1-2 in the Japanese capital has increased the country's overall medal tally to an all-time high of 15 -- that includes three gold medals, seven silver and five bronze.

The Paralympics concludes in Tokyo on Sunday (September 5).

Earlier in the qualifying round, Singhraj progressed to the medal round in fourth place with a total of 536 while Manish shot 533 to qualify at seventh .

The other Indian in the fray, Akash failed to make the final, finishing 27th in the qualifying round.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Manish on Twitter.

"Glory from the Tokyo #Paralympics continues. Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal. His winning the Gold Medal is a special moment for Indian sports. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the coming times. #Praise4Para."

As the pistol is held with one hand only, athletes in SH1 category have an impairment affecting one arm and/or the legs, for example resulting from amputations or spinal cord injuries. P4 is a classification for the mixed 50m air pistol competition.

Some shooters compete in a seated position, while others take aim in a standing position as defined in the rules.

The Indian shooters have been very impressive in Tokyo so far, winning five medals till now.