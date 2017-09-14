Paris, Los Angeles get Olympics 2024, 2028

Lima, September 14: The tears welling in the Paris mayor's eyes told the story one way. The words the Los Angeles mayor spoke told it another.

This was one of those rare Olympic moments when everyone walked away a winner.

Paris for 2024. Los Angeles for 2028. And the International Olympic Committee for transforming its unruly, tension-filled and sometimes corrupt bidding process into a history-making, two-city victory that secures the future of the Games for the next 11 years.

"This is a pretty radical revolution today," LA mayor Eric Garcetti said.

"Usually, we have two or three cities crying in a corner, and one glorious victory. In this world, there are enough losers today, enough people who go after dreams to have them crushed. Today, we model something that can be different."

This result came after a year's worth of scrambling by IOC president Thomas Bach, who had only the two bidders left for the original prize, 2024, and couldn't afford to see either lose.

There was no drama - the decision had been locked in for more than a month. But to say there was no emotion would not be true.

After Bach called for a show of hands to approve the dual award and dozens shot up from the audience - then asked for objections and was met with silence - Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo stood next to him dabbing tears from her eyes.

"It was a very strong, very emotive moment," Hidalgo said.

"We are all united. Altogether, it's very special for us, because in France, and in other countries, that's not usual."

Moments after the vote, Bach handed cards with the winners' names on them to Hidalgo and Garcetti. One read "Paris 2024," and the other "Los Angeles 2028." It was a mere formality, yet both mayors held them aloft with wide smiles on their faces.