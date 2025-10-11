Portugal vs Ireland Live Streaming: WC Qualification Match Schedule, Where and When to Watch in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

More sports Parth Singh Sets New Meet Record in Long Jump at 40th National Junior Athletics Championships; Himanshu Breaks Javelin Mark By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 22:08 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Jharkhand's 100m champion in U20 men's group, Parth Singh, continued his good run on the second day of the 40th National Junior Athletics Championships here at Kalinga Stadium. On Saturday he clinched the gold medal in long jump event with a distance of 7.82m, a personal best and meet record. The previous meet record of 7.79m was in the name of S Lokesh set in 2019.

Jharkhand athlete was among several competitors to have achieved the World U20 qualification mark on Day-Two of the competition. The qualification mark in long jump is 7.58m.

Elated at the prospect of successfully qualifying for the World U20 scheduled to be held in 2026 in Oregon, USA, the promising Jharkhand college going athlete says he will be regular in domestic meets in 2026 season. "I'm satisfied with my performance in Bhubaneswar. Hope to continue to do better next season," Singh said, who is based out of Taiwan.

Haryana's Asian Youth Champion Himanshu crossed the 80m mark on his way to winning gold in boys U18 javelin throw. His best throw on Saturday was 80.38m. The Haryana javelin thrower had recorded a throw of 79.96m, to better the previous meet in the qualification round on Friday.

Himanshu also booked a ticket to the World U20 Championships. The qualification mark for World U20 men's javelin is 68.50m. "I was confident of crossing the 80m mark in the final. I'm happy to have achieved my goal," Himanshu said after winning gold today.

Top three runners in the men's U20 400m race were within the World U20 qualification time of 47.40 seconds.

The medal winners in the U20 women's 400m race were also impressive and achieved the World U20 qualification time of 55.20 seconds.

Results

Men

U20: 400m: Mohammed Ashfaq (Kerala) 46.87 seconds, Sharan M (Tamil Nadu) 47.09 seconds, Rohit Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 47.17 seconds.

U20: 1500m: Mogali Venkatram (Andhra Pradesh) 3:49.02 seconds, Himanshu Rathi (Uttar Pradesh) 3:49.05, Ranganna Naykar (Karnataka) 3:49.58 seconds.

U20: 110m hurdles: Saif Chafekar (Maharashtra) 13.92 (equal record of 13.92 secs of Yashwanth Kumar in 2021), Shaik Roshan (Andhra Pradesh) 14.02 seconds, Kiran K (Kerala) 14.04 seconds.

U20: Discus throw: Vaibhav (Himachal Pradesh) 55.75m, Ritik (Haryana) 55.19m, Hansraj Dhayal (Rajasthan) 55.10m.

U20: Long jump: Parth Singh (Jharkhand) 7.82m (meet record. previous S Lokesh 7.79m in 2019), Nitin Pal (Madhya Pradesh) 7.52m, Yuvaraj K (Tamil Nadu) 7.50m.

Decathlon: Jinoy Jayan (Kerala) 6633 points, Upkar (Rajasthan) 6521 points, Mayank Kumar (Haryana) 6412 points.

Boys

U18: 400m: Sayed Sabeer (Karnataka) 47.48 (meet record), Abhay Dubey (Uttar Pradesh) 48.13 seconds, Nakul Prabhu (Tamil Nadu) 48.21 seconds.

U18: 110m hurdles: Shreyash Jadhav (Maharashtra) 13.84 seconds, Rohith S (Tamil Nadu) 13.84 seconds, MD Sajid (Jharkhand) 14.20 seconds.

U18: Javelin throw: Himanshu (Haryana) 80.38m (improved his own meet record 79.96m), Krishan Chandra (Madhya Pradesh) 73.07m, Dharanidharan T (Tamil Nadu) 73.05m.

U16: 80m hurdles: Rohit Raj (Bihar) 10.28 seconds (meet and nat record. Previous 10.36 secs set by Sanaga T in 2024), Anit Oraon (Jharkhand) 10.37 seconds, Priyanshu (Uttar Pradesh) 10.39 seconds.

U16: Javelin throw (600g): Kishu Singh (Bihar) 67.20m, Sachin Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 66.10m, Ayush Raj (Bihar) 65.74m.

U16: Shot put (Standing throw 4kg): MR Dev (Haryana) 16.66m, Mantaj Singh (Punjab) 16.38m, Kaushal Giri (Bihar) 16.04m.

Women

U20: 400m: Neeru Pathak (Uttar Pradesh) 53.38 seconds (meet record. previous record Jisna Mathew 53.52 seconds set in 2017), Mehardeep Kaur (Punjab) 54.83 seconds, Saroj Kanwar (Rajasthan) 54.99 seconds.

U20: 100m hurdles: Shiny Gladssia (Tamil Nadu) 14.03 seconds, Adithya Ajiaji (Kerala) 14.27 seconds, Aliza Mulla (Maharashtra) 14.37 seconds.

U20: Long jump: Mubassina Mohammed (Lakshadweep) 6.30m, Taranika Teta (Chattisgarh) 6.07m, Tamanna (Haryana) 5.96m.

U20: Pole vault: Karthika V (Tamil Nadu) 3.80m (meet record. previous record 3.76m of Vanshika set in 2024), Nitika Akare (Madhya Pradesh) 3.70m, Jeena Basil (Kerala) 3.55m.

Girls

U18: 400m: Edwina Jason (Tamil Nadu) 55.28 seconds, Tanu Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 55.31 seconds, Navya (Rajasthan) 55.56 seconds.

U18: 100m hurdles: Shourya Ambure (Maharashtra) 13.86 seconds, Srigurupriya N (Tamil Nadu) 14.42 seconds, Nahali Borawale (Maharashtra) 14.46 seconds.

U18: High jump: Juin Mantusa (West Bengal) 1.65m, Anchal Patil (Maharashtra) 1.65m, Goswami Yagnika (Gujarat) 1.65m.

U18: Javelin throw: Bhavya Pilania (Haryana) 53.51m, Sabita Murmu (Jharkhand) 47.97m, Alokika Swain Ajay (Odisha) 47.56m.

U18: Jasmine Kaur (Punjab) 15.42m, Anshu (Haryana) 15.23m, Joy Baidwan (Punjab) 15.18m.

U16: Javelin throw: Minakshi (Haryana) 44.97m, Yogita Baisla (Delhi) 44.41m, Anisha Singhmar (Haryana) 42.81m.

U16: 80m hurdles: Varshika Balakrishna (Tamil Nadu) 11.67 seconds, Saiesha Pawar (Maharashtra) 11.77 seconds, Nupura Holla (Karnataka) 11.87 seconds.

U14: Triathlon: Lebisha BM (Tamil Nadu) 2378 points, Archi Katkar (Goa) 2306 points, Mousumi Parvin (West Bengal) 2306 points.