Boxer Patrick Day dies from brain injuries sustained in Charles Conwell fight

By Daniel Lewis
Patrick Day

Chicago, October 17: American boxer Patrick Day has died at the age of 27 from the brain injury he suffered in a fight against Charles Conwell on Saturday (October 12).

Day was knocked out in the 10th round of Saturday's super-welterweight bout in Chicago and taken from the ring on a stretcher.

Fighting on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight victory over Chazz Witherspoon, Day was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and placed in a coma.

Boxer Patrick Day 'extremely critical' after devastating knockout

Promoter Lou DiBella announced on Wednesday (October 16) that Day had died, saying: "Patrick Day passed away today, October 16, 2019, succumbing to the traumatic brain injury he suffered in his fight this past Saturday, October 12, at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL.

"He was surrounded by his family, close friends and members of his boxing team, including his mentor, friend and trainer Joe Higgins."

Ganguly's stern message to Kohli
Story first published: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 4:20 [IST]
