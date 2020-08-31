Perez abandons Tour de France after stage three crash with car

The 29-year-old Frenchman was set to don the polka dot jersey on Tuesday, but his race came to a dramatic halt on the descent of the Col des Leques during the 198-kilometre route from Nice to Sisteron.

Perez was rewarded for a strong breakaway with King of the Mountains points on Monday but collided with a Team Cofidis vehicle as he chased back after suffering a puncture.

Team Cofidis tweeted on their rider's condition: "Anthony was taken care of by the race medical service and transferred to Digne-les-Bains hospital.

"The first elements show an open rib fracture with possible pneumothorax. Neither the staff nor the race's medical team has yet confirmed the fractured collarbone.

"Anthony will undergo extensive examinations [including a CT scan] at the hospital."