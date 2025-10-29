English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
Oklahoma City Thunder's Resilience Shines In Comeback Win, Says Mark Daigneault

Mark Daigneault commends the Oklahoma City Thunder for their resilience in a comeback victory against the Sacramento Kings. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led with 31 points as the team adapts and grows despite challenges.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

The Oklahoma City Thunder showcased remarkable resilience in their 107-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings. This win marked their fifth consecutive triumph at the start of the season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA MVP, led the charge with 31 points, helping his team secure a comeback win on Tuesday.

Mark Daigneault expressed his satisfaction with the team's adaptability and perseverance. He noted that despite not being fully healthy, the team is developing various skills by facing different challenges. "The biggest thing is just exposing the guys to different situations and encouraging some critical thinking. You can't micromanage every decision," he said.

Thunder Show Resilience in Comeback Victory

Gilgeous-Alexander continued his impressive form this season by adding nine rebounds and four assists to his game-leading points tally. The 27-year-old is currently averaging 34.8 points per game, making him the leading scorer in the NBA. "We did what it took to win," Gilgeous-Alexander stated after the game.

The Thunder's ability to adapt during games has been a key factor in their success. Daigneault highlighted how they focus on understanding game dynamics and adjusting accordingly. "We're building different muscles at different times," he explained, emphasizing their strategic approach.

Looking ahead, the Thunder are set to face the Washington Wizards in their next matchup. As they continue their winning streak, maintaining focus and adaptability will be crucial for sustaining their early-season success.

The team's current form reflects their ability to thrive under pressure and adapt to various situations on the court. This flexibility could prove vital as they navigate through upcoming challenges in the season.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 17:06 [IST]
More From Mykhel
