English

Mickelson made statement over 'outrageous' conditions, says Cowen

Posted By:
Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson has got support from Pete Cowen

New York, June 19: Esteemed coach Pete Cowen believes Phil Mickelson was making a statement to US Open organisers and saying, "Don't make us look stupid" with his controversial antics at an "outrageous" Shinnecock Hills course on Saturday.

Mickelson caused a storm when he ran out of patience at the 13th in his third round, chasing a putt which rolled past the cup and hitting the ball backward towards the hole before it had stopped as it continued down the slope.

The five-time major champion was given a two-shot penalty and signed for an 11-over 81 on his 48th birthday amid calls for him to be disqualified.

Conditions at the Long Island course were described as unplayable, with dubious pin positions on moving day and Cowen - who works with back-to-back US Open champion Brooks Koepka - said Mickelson was making a point to the United States Golf Association.

The Englishman told Omnisport: "He was making a statement that, 'This is ridiculous and I'm going to show you how ridiculous this is'.

"I think you've got to because it was outrageous what they did to the course.

"You might as well have played two different courses and said, 'We'll play this easy course in the morning and play this really difficult course in the afternoon'.

"Is that fair? Not really. They should have known that the weather was going to deteriorate, get hot and sticky with the wind blowing quick and they got the greens too quick and put the pins in the wrong place.

"It was human error and Phil Mickelson was saying, 'Don't make us look stupid, this is how stupid it is'.

"Ethically it was incorrect, it shouldn't have been done and is not a good example to kids, but I can see why he did it.

"That pin at 13 was a joke. There are legal limits to how much slope you can put a hole on and I would say that was beyond the legal limit."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Match Drawn
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 1:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue