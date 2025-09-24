Global Chess League Season 3 Draft: All You Need to Know Ahead of September 26 in Mumbai

More sports Phoenix Mercury Stages Historic Comeback To Defeat Minnesota Lynx In WNBA Playoffs The Phoenix Mercury achieved a stunning comeback against the Minnesota Lynx, winning 89-83 in overtime. This victory ties the WNBA playoff series at 1-1 and showcases the team's resilience and determination. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Phoenix Mercury's remarkable comeback against the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA playoffs left coach Nate Tibbetts thrilled. Trailing 48-32 at halftime, Phoenix turned the tables in the second half, securing an 89-83 overtime victory. This win marked the third-largest comeback in WNBA postseason history and equalled the biggest comeback in a road playoff game, matching Chicago Sky's 2014 feat against Atlanta Dream.

Coach Tibbetts praised his team's resilience, saying, "Just pride, toughness, grit. I couldn't be more proud of our group for doing that. I'm fired up." The series is now tied at 1-1 as it heads to Arizona for Games 3 and 4. The Mercury's home games are expected to be electrifying events on Friday and Sunday.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve acknowledged her team's shortcomings during the game. "Nobody said this stuff was gonna be easy," she stated. "We lost our way. We didn't respond." Reeve noted that when opportunities arose, her team lacked strength and toughness, allowing Phoenix to seize control of the game.

Napheesa Collier, who led Minnesota with 24 points on her birthday, shared her thoughts on their performance. "They came out really aggressive, especially in transition," she remarked. Collier highlighted turnovers as a significant issue, suggesting that reducing them could have altered the game's outcome.

Collier emphasised the importance of maintaining composure under pressure. She expressed frustration but remained optimistic about the series' continuation. "It's a series," she said. "So we need to go to Phoenix and take care of business." Her comments reflected a determination to bounce back in upcoming games.

The Mercury's victory has set up an exciting continuation of the series in Arizona. Both teams will aim to capitalise on their strengths as they prepare for crucial matches ahead. The stage is set for intense competition as each side seeks to gain an advantage in this closely contested playoff battle.

As fans anticipate thrilling action in Arizona, both teams are focused on refining their strategies for success. The Mercury will look to build on their momentum while the Lynx aim to regroup and respond effectively in this pivotal series showdown.