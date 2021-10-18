Suns' Bridges agrees four-year, $90m contract extension

Bridges established himself among the most versatile and young two-way players in the league after averaging career highs in points (13.5), rebounds (4.3) and assists (2.1) during the Suns' remarkable run to the Finals.

As the Suns – who lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the showpiece – prepare for Wednesday's season opener against Western Conference rivals the Denver Nuggets, they have locked their talented guard/forward to a new deal.

Confirmed by agents Sam Goldfeder and Jordan Gertler to ESPN on Sunday ahead of Monday's deadline for the 2018 draft class, the contract is fully guaranteed and will come into effect in 2022-23.

"Wherever he has gone, he has won," Goldfeder said "It's no accident. He is the player who buys into a culture as well as sets a culture."

"Mikal has worked tirelessly to bring winning basketball back to the Phoenix Suns," Gertler added. "This is the culmination of his hard work."

Bridges was drafted out of Villanova in 2018 – the 25-year-old initially selected by hometown team the Philadelphia 76ers with the 10th pick before he was later traded to the Suns in exchange for 16th pick Zhaire Smith.

As well as career highs in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals, Bridges also finished 2020-21 with a career-best 54.3 field-goal percentage, while shooting a career-high 42.5 from three-point range.

In the playoffs, Bridges averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for the Suns – who finished second in the Western Conference before eliminating the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers prior to their 4-2 Finals defeat at the hands of the Bucks.