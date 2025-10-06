More sports Oscar Piastri Criticises McLaren's Decision On Lando Norris Incident As Unfair Oscar Piastri labelled McLaren's decision not to penalise Lando Norris for a racing incident at the Singapore Grand Prix as unfair. Despite securing the Constructors' Championship, tensions arose between the teammates during the race. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

Oscar Piastri expressed dissatisfaction with McLaren's decision not to instruct Lando Norris to return the position after a racing incident at the Singapore Grand Prix. The incident occurred at the first corner, overshadowing McLaren's Constructors' Championship win in Formula One, achieved with six races remaining. Norris overtook Piastri, who leads the drivers' standings, but made contact while avoiding Max Verstappen.

Piastri voiced his frustration over the team radio, questioning if it was acceptable for Norris to push him aside. When informed that no action would be taken as Norris was trying to avoid Verstappen, Piastri remarked it was unfair. Despite this, he maintained a diplomatic tone when speaking to Sky Sports, acknowledging that racing incidents happen and expressing a need to review the footage before commenting further.

McLaren team principal Zak Brown attributed the incident to hard racing dynamics. He explained that such situations are common in competitive racing, especially during intense moments like Turn Two in Singapore. Brown mentioned that they would review the incident more thoroughly on Monday but considered it part of tough racing where multiple cars are closely packed.

Piastri finished fourth in Singapore, while Norris secured third place behind George Russell and Verstappen. This result narrowed Norris's gap to Piastri in the standings to 22 points. Reflecting on their racing approach, Piastri stated they aim for clean competition and did not believe there was any intentional contact during the race.

When asked about potential changes to McLaren's internal rules following the incident, Piastri refrained from making immediate comments. He emphasized the importance of reviewing the race footage first. This cautious approach highlights McLaren's focus on maintaining fair play while addressing any necessary strategic adjustments.

The incident at Singapore serves as a reminder of the challenges teams face in balancing competitive spirit with teamwork. As McLaren celebrates its championship victory, managing internal dynamics remains crucial for sustained success in future races.