Piastri Labels Collision With Norris As A Racing Incident Before US Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri stated that his collision with Lando Norris was merely a racing incident ahead of the United States Grand Prix. Max Verstappen secured pole position, while both McLaren drivers faced challenges after repairs from their previous race.

Oscar Piastri described his sprint race collision with Lando Norris as a typical racing incident before the United States Grand Prix. Despite this, Max Verstappen secured pole position in Austin, finishing 0.291 seconds ahead of Norris. Verstappen's performance bolstered his championship hopes, while Piastri managed only sixth place. The McLaren drivers faced challenges after repairing their cars due to the collision during Saturday's sprint race.

Max Verstappen impressed by taking pole position at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). His lap time was unbeatable, even though he couldn't complete his final qualifying lap. Meanwhile, McLaren's drivers struggled to find their rhythm after extensive repairs were needed following their sprint race incident. This left Norris in second and Piastri in sixth on the grid.

Piastri admitted he couldn't find his rhythm during qualifying. "I didn't really make any mistakes, just didn't feel like I really got into a rhythm for the whole session," he said. He plans to review what went wrong but acknowledged that Verstappen had been fast all weekend.

Norris Aims for Improvement

Lando Norris expressed satisfaction with his second-place finish despite facing difficulties. "It was a bit more of a struggle for whatever reason," he noted. On Friday, he felt comfortable but noticed others might have improved or conditions changed, affecting their performance.

Piastri finished 0.574 seconds behind Verstappen and three-tenths behind Norris, similar to his sprint qualifying gap. He hasn't started from the front row since August's Dutch Grand Prix. Reflecting on the incident with Norris, Piastri said it was hard to see everything during the race. "You have to trust your gut and your instinct," he added.

Norris hopes to regain form reminiscent of his Hungarian Grand Prix victory in August. Despite challenges, he's content with securing second place in qualifying and acknowledges there was no chance of beating Verstappen for pole position.

The upcoming race promises excitement as drivers aim to overcome recent hurdles and improve their standings. With repairs completed and lessons learned from qualifying, both McLaren drivers are eager to perform well against strong competition like Verstappen.