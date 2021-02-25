English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at Khelo India Winter Games opening ceremony

By Pti

New Delhi, Feb 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the opening ceremony of the second Khelo India Winter Games to be held at Gulmarg in north Kashmir from February 26 to March 2.

Modi will attend the inauguration of the five-day long event via video conferencing on Friday, the Press Information Bureau said in a statement.

The event is being organised by the Sports Ministry in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council and the Winter Games Association of J&K. The disciplines that will feature in it include alpine skiing, nordic ski, snowboarding, ski mountaineering, ice hockey, and ice skating among others.

A total of 27 states, Union Territories and boards will be participating in the games.

More KHELO INDIA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ENG 112, 81/10 (30.4) vs IND 145
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, February 25, 2021, 18:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 25, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More