PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at Khelo India Winter Games opening ceremony

Modi will attend the inauguration of the five-day long event via video conferencing on Friday, the Press Information Bureau said in a statement.

The event is being organised by the Sports Ministry in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council and the Winter Games Association of J&K. The disciplines that will feature in it include alpine skiing, nordic ski, snowboarding, ski mountaineering, ice hockey, and ice skating among others.

A total of 27 states, Union Territories and boards will be participating in the games.