PokerBaazi promises 30 lakhpatis in 3 weeks with its new tournament ‘₹10 mein 10 Lakhpati'

This one-of-a-kind championship spanning over three weeks will be conducted between November 15, 2021 - December 5, 2021. Each tournament in the championship will run for a week from Monday to Sunday and eventually result in rewarding 30 Lakhpatis by the end of the full season.

Online Poker has been gaining popularity day after day and this tournament comes at the back of a successful culmination of PokerBaazi.com hosted EndBoss. With more than 3 million online poker players in India and the online poker industry presently growing at 35-40% year on year according to estimates by KPMG, '₹10 mein 10 Lakhpati' is an attempt to carry forward the momentum and stimulate the popularity of the sport.

Speaking on the development Mr Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO at Baazi Games, said, "After the immense participation that we witnessed in EndBoss, I am certain that this championship will only up the ante. The poker landscape of India is becoming stronger year on year, and I am glad that PokerBaazi.com has a role to play in it. With '₹10 mein 10 Lakhpati' we want to attract newer talent to the platform and ensure that we keep unearthing the next generation of poker stars of India."

The championship aims to take a step towards creating an eco-system of budding poker players and with a minimal buy-in cost of ₹10, it provides an opportunity to the participants not only to win ₹1 Lac but also hone one's poker skills in a win-win scenario.

As per the tournament format, three qualifiers will run daily from Monday to Saturday at 2:00 PM, 6:00 PM & 9:00 PM, giving the competitors 18 chances to qualify for the final on Sunday at 8:00 PM. Every week 10 winners will take home ₹1LAC, with the 11th place winner getting a OnePlus Nord. Further, users can deposit just ₹100 to get a free ticket and PokerBaazi.com's social pages will give away 500 tickets daily through contests.

Source: Media Release