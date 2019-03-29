PokerBaazi launches Free Entry Poker Tournaments to encourage beginners and aspiring players

The Game Changer turned out to be India's largest online event where players experienced the glamour of multi-day tournaments. The tournament has redefined the gaming arena for the Indian market by recording numbers that were once only dreamt of.

PokerBaazi is now launching Free Entry Tournaments into the arena with the intention of setting up a platform for beginners to learn, enjoy and play poker for free - all while standing a chance to win real money! These fully redeemable free entry tournaments are set to commence from the 1stof April and will be hosted every 10 minutes, all through the month.

These tournaments allow players to build poker bankrolls without any investment. What's more, all winnings are completely redeemable - no strings attached! Simply play, win and redeem! The tournaments also include an exciting Leaderboard race rewarding players with cool gadgets like a One Plus 6T and an Amazon Echo in addition to tons of bonuses.

The Founder & CEO of PokerBaazi, Mr.Navkiran Singh has stated, "PokerBaazi has been synonymous with the term 'revolutionary' in the up and coming arena of online poker. We aim to include players of all calibres and this new initiative will ensure fruitful participation - especially from beginners!"

PokerBaazi is indeed catapulting the Poker experience to an International level by providing a safe, secure and trusted platform to put money in, play and get rewards. There is no denying the fact that PokerBaazi has stunned the Indian poker circuit, yet again.

PokerBaazi is the brainchild of a young, energetic and dynamic team of five co-founders who are passionate poker players. They are the most trusted online poker website in India and offer new events and series every week. With 24x7 customer support, secure deposits, fastest withdrawals, internationally-acclaimed gaming software and unbeatable gaming experience - the company is on its way to becoming the leader in online poker in India.

Source: Press Release