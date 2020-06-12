English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PokerStars India announce first ever Micro Knockout Series

By
PokerStars India announce first ever Micro Knockout Series
PokerStars India announce first ever Micro Knockout Series

Bengaluru, June 12: PokerStars India has announced the launch of its first ever Micro Knockout Series, an online tournament which combines small and mid-stakes buy-ins across 65 Knockout events from June 14 - 21, 2020.

Every event in the eight-day series will assume a knockout format, which allows players to earn a bounty for every player they eliminate, as well as compete for a portion of the overall prize pool. With buy-ins starting as low as INR 10, the total guaranteed prize pool up for grabs is a whopping INR 1.33 Crore.

The series will culminate with the Main Event on June 21st with a guaranteed prize pool of INR 15 Lakh to be won.

PokerStars India is one of the biggest online poker names in the country, with a focus on providing innovative new formats to cater for players of all interest and abilities in a safe and welcoming environment. With its combination of small and mid-stakes buy-ins and an exciting new format, the Micro Knockout Series presents players with a winning formula.

Players will also have the opportunity to win free event tickets by participating in the Daily Freeroll Tournaments.

So, get your poker face on and log on to PokerStars India website to get more details and participate in the series.

Source: Press Release

More ESPORTS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
F1 cancels three more races
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: esports online games
Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 13:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue