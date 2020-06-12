PokerStars India announce first ever Micro Knockout Series

Every event in the eight-day series will assume a knockout format, which allows players to earn a bounty for every player they eliminate, as well as compete for a portion of the overall prize pool. With buy-ins starting as low as INR 10, the total guaranteed prize pool up for grabs is a whopping INR 1.33 Crore.

The series will culminate with the Main Event on June 21st with a guaranteed prize pool of INR 15 Lakh to be won.

PokerStars India is one of the biggest online poker names in the country, with a focus on providing innovative new formats to cater for players of all interest and abilities in a safe and welcoming environment. With its combination of small and mid-stakes buy-ins and an exciting new format, the Micro Knockout Series presents players with a winning formula.

Players will also have the opportunity to win free event tickets by participating in the Daily Freeroll Tournaments.

So, get your poker face on and log on to PokerStars India website to get more details and participate in the series.

Source: Press Release