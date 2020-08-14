Popovich's San Antonio Spurs miss NBA playoffs for first time since 1997

With the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns both winning their final regular-season games on Thursday (August 13), the Spurs were eliminated from postseason contention for the first time since 1996-97.

It ended San Antonio's record-tying run of 22 consecutive playoff appearances before their clash with the Utah Jazz in the race for a Western Conference play-in spot at Walt Disney World Resort.

The Spurs held a 32-38 record heading into their final game of the season against the Jazz in Orlando, behind the eighth-placed Grizzlies (34-39), Portland Trail Blazers (34-39) and Suns (34-39).

With five championships since arriving at the Spurs in 1996, Gregg Popovich – one of the most successful head coaches in the league's history – has brought annual consistency to San Antonio.

The last time the Spurs missed the playoffs, Popovich stepped up from his role as general manager and replaced Bob Hill, who was fired after 18 games in 1996.