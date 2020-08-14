English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Popovich's San Antonio Spurs miss NBA playoffs for first time since 1997

By Sacha Pisani
Spurs miss out on NBA playoffs
Spurs miss out on NBA playoffs

Orlando, August 14: The San Antonio Spurs will not feature in the NBA playoffs for the first time in 23 years.

With the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns both winning their final regular-season games on Thursday (August 13), the Spurs were eliminated from postseason contention for the first time since 1996-97.

It ended San Antonio's record-tying run of 22 consecutive playoff appearances before their clash with the Utah Jazz in the race for a Western Conference play-in spot at Walt Disney World Resort.

The Spurs held a 32-38 record heading into their final game of the season against the Jazz in Orlando, behind the eighth-placed Grizzlies (34-39), Portland Trail Blazers (34-39) and Suns (34-39).

With five championships since arriving at the Spurs in 1996, Gregg Popovich – one of the most successful head coaches in the league's history – has brought annual consistency to San Antonio.

The last time the Spurs missed the playoffs, Popovich stepped up from his role as general manager and replaced Bob Hill, who was fired after 18 games in 1996.

More NBA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, August 14, 2020, 4:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue