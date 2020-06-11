Trail Blazers founder Harry Glickman dies at 96

Glickman has long been considered the father of professional sports in Oregon. His crowning achievement came when he assembled the Trail Blazers' original ownership group of Herman Sarkowsky, Larry Weinberg and Robert Schmertz when the NBA awarded Portland an expansion franchise in 1970.

Glickman served as the team's general manager from their inception until his retirement in 1994, when he became president. During his tenure, the Trail Blazers won their only NBA championship in 1977 and Western Conference titles in 1990 and 1992.

The team also set an American professional sports record by selling out 814 consecutive home games.

"The Trail Blazers have long been the beneficiary of Harry's vision, generosity and inspiration," said Jody Allen, chair of the Trail Blazers.

We sadly mourn the loss of our team founder, Harry Glickman. https://t.co/OECbXgtD59 pic.twitter.com/EVJLlmpuKv — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 11, 2020

"As the team's founder and first general manager, his leadership was instrumental in igniting our city's pride and passion for sports. I am grateful for Harry's many contributions to the franchise over the years. He will be missed by many."

Glickman and other then-shareholders sold the Trail Blazers to Paul Allen in 1998.

Glickman is survived by his wife, Joanne, son Marshall, daughters Jennifer and Lynn, grandsons Joel and Laz and granddaughter Sydney.