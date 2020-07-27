English
Portland Trail Blazers hopeful over Damian Lillard foot injury

By Dejan Kalinic
Damian Lillard

Orlando, July 27: Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is battling a foot injury, but head coach Terry Stotts believes the guard's issue is nothing serious.

Lillard sat out the Trail Blazers' scrimmage game against reigning NBA champions the Toronto Raptors on Sunday (July 26).

The Trail Blazers, ninth in the Western Conference, are scheduled to restart their season against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday (July 31).

Stotts believes Lillard's injury worry is not serious and hopes the star is back for Tuesday's scrimmage against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"He did have an X-ray. The X-ray was negative. He just has some inflammation," he said, via Yahoo.

"I don't expect it to be a long-term deal. Hopefully he'll be able to play our last scrimmage.

"I think it's a little bit on the bottom of his foot, but I'm not quite sure about that, but I think it is."

Lillard was averaging 28.9 points, 7.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds before the season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.


Story first published: Monday, July 27, 2020, 5:20 [IST]
