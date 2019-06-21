English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pranati Nayak wins bronze at Asian Artistic Gymnastic Championships

By Pti
Image Courtesy: Facebook
Pranati Nayak. Image Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi, June 21: Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak Friday (June 21) clinched a bronze medal in vault event at the Senior Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

The 23-year-old from West Bengal, who had qualified for vault finals with a sixth place, came up with a score of 13.384 to claim the bronze medal. She had scored 13.400 and 13.367 in the first and second vault respectively.

China's Yu Linmin (14.350) and Japan's Ayaka Sakaguchi (13.584) won the gold and silver medal at the event.

"I have been training her since she was 16 years and so it is a big thing for me and the country. I feel blessed that Pranati has been able to win the medal," Pranati's coach Minara Begum said.

Riyaz Bhati, vice-President of Gymnastic Federation of India (GFI), also congratulated Pranati for the feat.

"I am extremely happy for Pranati Nayak as she secured a medal at the Asian Championships. She deserved an International medal for long and today is the day where she joins the club of International medallist from India and its a great day for Indian Gymnastic," he said.

More PRANATI NAYAK News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 27 - June 21 2019, 03:00 PM
England
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 22:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue