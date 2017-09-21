Premier Futsal: Delhi Dragons continue fine run, Mumbai warriors falter

Bengaluru, September 21: Henrique Catarino hat-trick along with Ronaldinho who scored twice sealed the deal for Delhi Dragons in a 6-4 win over Kerala Cobras in Premier Futsal league here at Koramangala Indoor stadium on Thursday (September 21).

Delhi continued their fine run as the win over Kerala gave the Dragons their third win in four tries.

Ismail Hamdaoui and Catarino added some flair to the match in the second period, giving their team a two-goal advantage to which Kerala could never respond. Ton Phi, Michel Salgado and Daniel Ibanes gave Cobras some faint hope, but Ronaldinho's second strike put the final score on the board.

Meanwhile, in the second match, Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs scored for Mumbai Warriors in the 5-3 loss to Telugu Tigers.

Telugu took a quick two-goal lead through Anupam Vishwakarma and Peerapat Kaewwilai, but Rico Zulkarnain pulled one back for Mumbai with a fantastic goal.

The third period was a close affair, and Giggs went close to tying things up, but Mauro Canal restored the two-goal advantage for Telugu, instead.

Mumbai rallied in the closing minutes of the match, which saw Giggs net an equaliser only for Peerapat and Anupam to respond to hand Telugu three points.