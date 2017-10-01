Spieth attributes 'trust' to USA success

New Jersey, October 1: "There is a lot of trust on this team". Jordan Spieth said that is behind the United States and the country closing in on a seventh successive Presidents Cup.

With one match left in Saturday's four-ball matches, USA – leading the Internationals 14.5 – 3.5 – are just one win away from claiming the tournament a day early in New Jersey.

Kevin Chappell and Charley Hoffman lost to Kim Si-woo and Anirban Lahiri, meaning the US will have to wait one more day to likely hoist he trophy aloft.

But it was all smiles from the American team in the press room after Saturday's long day of action.

"There's a lot of trust on this team," three-time major champion Spieth – who teamed up with Patrick Reed to beat Louis Oosthuizen and Jason Day 2 and 1 – said. "We've had a lot of laughs. We've gotten to really know each other a lot more than I think is usual.

"We've had a lot of new guys on this team but a younger team; guys that have maybe grown up together, spent more time together, and maybe this camaraderie is a bit different off the course.

"I think that kind of level of trust in each other has got an added confidence to it in the team format."

World number one Dustin Johnson is a perfect 4-0 through the first three days of play. He has won two matches apiece with Brooks Koepka and Matt Kuchar as his partners.

"I'm of the same mind as what Jordan was saying. We're all close and we're all good friends and we're all really good players, so we do have a lot of trust in each other," Johnson said. "Honestly, we're all playing really good golf right now."

On Saturday, former world number one Spieth said it was the first time the US really glanced at scoreboards.

"I don't think any of us have really focused much on the scoreboard until this afternoon when we actually had a chance to finish it off," he said.

"And then we were anxious to see if we could possibly win at this point in time so we could all be there. I think for the most part, we've been very focused on our own matches and our own score."

Source: OPTA