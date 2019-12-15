English
Presidents Cup 2019: Tiger's record in numbers

By Dejan Kalinic
Tiger Woods

Melbourne, December 15: Tiger Woods made more history by breaking a record at the Presidents Cup on Sunday (December 15).

The 15-time major champion surpassed Phil Mickelson for most match wins in the tournament's history with his 27th.

Woods proved too good for Abraham Ancer 3 and 2 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club as the United States neared a comeback win over the Internationals.

Presidents Cup 2019: Tiger Woods breaks record

We take a look at some of his numbers at the Presidents Cup.

27 - Woods has 27 match wins, surpassing Mickelson's mark of 26.

12 - Of his wins, 12 have come in the foursomes format, with eight in the four-ball and seven in the singles.

7 - His seven singles wins is also a record.

15 - Woods has suffered 15 defeats in his Presidents Cup career.

2 - He will finish the 2019 Presidents Cup with a 3-0-0 record, marking just the second time he has gone undefeated, having also done so in 2009 when he went 5-0-0.

1998 - Woods' first Presidents Cup victory came 21 years ago, when he combined with Fred Couples for a 5 and 4 foursomes win over Ernie Els and Vijay Singh.

Story first published: Sunday, December 15, 2019, 9:30 [IST]
